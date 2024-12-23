Apple's rumored iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades could convince you to ditch the DSLR

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 18 Pro will feature variable aperture tech with aperture blades, potentially offering DSLR-like control.

This could surpass Android’s limited variable aperture systems, enabling precise light and depth adjustments for improved photos.

The report also hints at Apple’s advanced chip packaging and hybrid bonding plans for better device performance.

We’ve barely started thinking about what the iPhone 17 might have in store, but one industry heavyweight is another step ahead. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has doubled down on his prediction that Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro, set for 2026, will feature a variable aperture camera. But his latest report contains a first mention of ‘aperture blades,’ which could be a step closer to replicating a real camera experience.

Kuo made his latest forecast in a report addressing the future of BE Semiconductor (BESI). According to Kuo, Apple plans to use BESI’s assembly equipment for this feature, hinting at Apple’s commitment to advancing its camera technology.

Variable apertures, which first appeared on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and are currently found on devices from HUAWEI, Xiaomi, and HONOR, allow cameras to adjust their aperture size dynamically. This enables better low-light performance with a wider aperture and sharper focus in well-lit scenarios with a narrower aperture.

Apple could deliver something closer to DSLR-style aperture control.

However, these Android phones’ so-called variable apertures often toggle between two preset levels. While these toggles can improve versatility, they don’t allow for precise control of light intake or depth of field. With these forecasted plans, Apple could deliver something closer to DSLR-style aperture control. Fine-tuned adjustments could allow for even better low-light performance, natural bokeh, and sharper, more nuanced images.

Beyond the iPhone, Kuo’s report also highlights Apple’s ambitious plans across its product line. The iPhone 18 Pro will likely share the spotlight with Apple’s M5 chip series, which is poised to use advanced SoIC packaging for improved performance in Macs and other systems. Apple’s broader adoption of hybrid bonding in AI and data center applications could help it achieve better performance with lower power consumption.

