iPhone 18 Pro leak puts pressure on Samsung’s aging flagship strategy

TL;DR Leaked specs show Apple’s upcoming iPhones introducing cutting-edge features such as a new A20 Pro chip made with a 2nm process, under-display Face ID on the left edge of the screen, variable-aperture cameras, and potential support for satellite-based 5G.

Meanwhile, Samsung appears to be releasing only minor upgrades for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series, as rivals significantly innovate — raising concerns about its competitiveness.

Samsung is gearing up to launch a barely upgraded Galaxy S26 series in the coming weeks, hoping to take on the iPhone 17 series with renewed vigor. While Samsung mostly stagnates even on its Plus and Ultra flagships and might do so for yet another generation, Apple is preparing for another big change with the iPhone 18 Pro series and is finally entering the foldable market with the iPhone Fold, likely in September. Now, specs for all these upcoming iPhones have leaked again, and it’s not looking great for Samsung unless it pulls up its socks.

Noted analyst Jeff Pu (h/t 9to5Mac) has shared detailed specifications of all the iPhone models expected in the second half of this year.

iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone Fold Launch

iPhone 18 Pro September 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Max September 2026

iPhone Fold September 2026

Display

iPhone 18 Pro 6.3-inch

iPhone 18 Pro Max 6.9-inch

iPhone Fold 7.8-inch, Sub 5.3-inch

Processor

iPhone 18 Pro A20 Pro, N2, WMCM

iPhone 18 Pro Max A20 Pro, N2, WMCM

iPhone Fold A20 Pro, N2, WMCM

DRAM

iPhone 18 Pro LPD5 12GB

iPhone 18 Pro Max LPD5 12GB

iPhone Fold LPD5 12GB

Front camera

iPhone 18 Pro 18MP, 6P

iPhone 18 Pro Max 18MP, 6P

iPhone Fold 18MP (Folded), 18MP (Unfolded)

Rear Camera

iPhone 18 Pro 48MP 7P VA, Periscope 48MP, 48MP 6P

iPhone 18 Pro Max 48MP 7P VA, Periscope 48MP, 48MP 6P

iPhone Fold 48MP 7P, 48MP 6P

Face ID

iPhone 18 Pro Structured light, smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro Max Structured light, smaller Dynamic Island

iPhone Fold None (Touch ID)

Casing

iPhone 18 Pro Aluminium

iPhone 18 Pro Max Aluminium

iPhone Fold Titanium + Aluminium

BB

iPhone 18 Pro Apple C2

iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple C2

iPhone Fold Apple C2



Apple is largely expected to launch just three iPhones in the second half of 2026: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold (name to be confirmed). The regular iPhone 18 is expected to launch in 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and possibly the iPhone Air 2.

According to Jeff Pu, the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold are expected to feature the Apple A20 Pro processor, manufactured on a 2nm process, and WMCM (Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module) packaging. Apple is also expected to equip all three phones with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and an 18MP front camera — the iPhone Fold gets two of them, one each on the outer and inner displays.

The highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max is expected to be a “structured light” Face ID sensor. YouTuber Jon Prosser from FPT says this is an under-display FaceID sensor on the left side of the display. The front camera is also being moved to the left.

These changes are expected to force Apple to reduce Dynamic Island’s size as well (since it no longer needs to hide the Face ID sensor), but the core functionality should remain. The iPhone Fold is expected to ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID, though.

Jeff Pu notes that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could come with variable aperture on the primary rear camera. This feature would allow the phone to physically control the amount of light entering the sensor, giving users better results across a wider range of lighting conditions.

Samsung actually introduced variable aperture with the Galaxy S9 series back in 2018, but it has since abandoned it (and just upgrading the cameras generally, too, from the looks of it). So far, it doesn’t look like Samsung is in a position to fight against the iPhone 18 Pro, at least not with the Galaxy S26 Plus.

Jon Prosser notes that Apple is testing three new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Burgundy, Brown, and Purple. The leaker has also shared mockups of these colors:

Prosser also says that the Camera Control button will lose its capacitive functionality, relying only on pressure-based sensing to make it easier to manufacture and repair.

Apple is also said to be working on supporting 5G networks over Satellite, which could be a game-changer for connectivity. We haven’t heard of Samsung exploring this feature yet, and that’s one more way in which the Galaxy S26 series could be left behind in a matter of months. Hopefully, Samsung gets a wake-up call before the Galaxy S27 series arrives — we’re crossing our fingers for a meaningful Galaxy S27 Ultra at the very least.

