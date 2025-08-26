Apple locks in September date for iPhone 17 launch, with Air set to star

TL;DR Apple’s September event is set for September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino.

The iPhone 17 lineup, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, is expected to launch.

Apple has confirmed its next big product showcase, locking in September 9 for the company’s annual iPhone event at Apple Park in Cupertino. The announcement means we’ll officially see the long-rumored iPhone 17 lineup launch in just a couple of weeks.

According to Apple’s invite, the keynote kicks off at 10 AM local time, with a livestream available on Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app. The company hasn’t detailed what will be revealed, but the iPhone 17 series is all but guaranteed to headline. That includes the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, rumored to be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone ever, alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Leaks suggest the Air will replace the Plus variant, shipping with a 6.6-inch display, Apple’s in-house C1 modem, and a single-lens rear camera. The Pro models are tipped for aluminum frames and a redesigned bar-style camera housing. Reports also point to A19-series chips across the board, and ProMotion displays are finally becoming standard on all models.

It won’t just be about iPhones, though. Apple often uses its September showcase to refresh other hardware and give updates on its wider ecosystem, so we could also see new Apple Watch models, refreshed AirPods Pro, an update to the HomePod mini, or something else entirely.

As usual, Apple will also provide release dates for its major software updates, including iOS 26. The timing lines up with Apple’s long-standing pattern of using its September event to announce iPhone hardware while setting the stage for its fall software rollouts.

