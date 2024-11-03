It's looking more likely that all iPhone 17 models will (finally) get 120Hz screens

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean outlet has reported that all iPhone 17 handsets will offer an LTPO screen, enabling a high refresh rate.

This technology also allows for extremely low refresh rates, giving users better battery life.

The news comes after previous rumors that the iPhone 17 lineup will offer high refresh rate screens.

Apple has restricted high refresh rate screens to its iPhone Pro models since 2021, despite the fact that even cheap Android phones offer this functionality. We’ve previously heard rumors that all iPhone 17 models could grab this feature, and now another source has corroborated these claims.

ET News, citing an industry source, reports that all iPhone 17 models expected to launch next year will have LTPO screens. This screen technology — which enables a high refresh rate with granular adjustments — has been restricted to Apple’s Pro models since 2021. So it’s sounding more likely that all iPhone 17 models will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

A high refresh rate delivers a smoother experience on paper, particularly when scrolling, viewing system animations, and playing games that support high frame rates. LTPO screens also differ from conventional LTPS displays seen on standard iPhones by offering an extremely low refresh rate, down to just 1Hz in some situations (e.g. when reading an ebook or using an always-on display). A lower refresh rate results in reduced power consumption, so there are benefits to using LTPO screens even if you don’t care about a 120Hz refresh rate.

In any event, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that all iPhone 17 models could offer a high refresh rate. Korean outlet The Elec and display insider Ross Young have both previously claimed that this feature is coming to all iPhone 17 variants.

