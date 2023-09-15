This iPhone 16 Pro leak might put you off buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get a 5x zoom camera.

That means users won’t necessarily have to spend ~$1,200 to get an iPhone with great zoom.

Apple has just launched the iPhone 15 series, and the company is finally catching up to the best Android camera phones by offering a 5x folded zoom camera. This feature is restricted to the Pro Max model, though, but a new leak suggests the camera will come to more models next year.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro series will gain a 5x zoom camera rather than just the Pro Max model. This is good news if you want better long-range zoom but don’t want to spend top dollar on the Pro Max phone. For what it’s worth, the current iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

The leaker also asserted that the iPhone 16 Pro models will pack a 48MP stacked main camera sensor. This isn’t a surprise, although we’re guessing some of you might be disappointed if you were holding out for a 108MP or 200MP sensor as seen on some Android phones.

Have you used a phone with a periscope camera before? 121 votes Yes, and I liked the image quality 25 % Yes, images were okay but could be better 17 % Yes, but I thought image quality was bad 4 % No, I haven't 54 %

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station suggested that the phones will feature the same overall design and Dynamic Island. The leaker also cited industry predictions of solid-state buttons making an appearance.

Either way, it looks like you might have more choices next year when it comes to an iPhone with good long-range zoom capabilities.

