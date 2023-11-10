iPhone 16 to challenge Galaxy S24 with AI smarts next year: Leak

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly debut the revamped AI-infused Siri at WWDC 2024.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be the first to benefit from the supercharged virtual assistant.

Development for the LLM-based Siri is reportedly underway right now.

The big AI push on smartphones is upon us. Starting with the Galaxy S24 series, we’re set to see more sophisticated on-device and cloud-based AI features on 2024 smartphones. Apple is also reportedly planning its official entry into the world of generative AI. A new leak by Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter) suggests we might see the fruits of Apple’s efforts as early as next year.

The tipster says Apple plans to revamp Siri, the Google Assistant equivalent on iPhones, with its in-house Large Language Model. The development of the new, more powerful Siri is underway, and the company supposedly plans to introduce it at WWDC 2024, which is expected to be held in June next year. The leaker also claims that the iPhone 16 series would be the first to benefit from the new AI-infused Siri.

Good news: Apple is currently using LLM to completely revamp Siri into the ultimate virtual assistant and is preparing to develop it into Apple’s most powerful killer AI app. This integrated development effort is actively underway, and the first product is expected to be… pic.twitter.com/rN3Fh3sw7L — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 9, 2023

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that the improved Siri will be ready only by 2025. However, this latest leak pushes the timeline up by one whole year.

It’s good to know Apple is finally paying much-needed attention to Siri. The virtual helper has been lacking in features for many years compared to other digital assistants on the market.

Also, with Samsung planning its big AI splash on the Galaxy S24 series, Apple will definitely need more AI features on iPhones to remain competitive. The South Korean smartphone maker recently introduced Galaxy AI, a new universal assistant for phones coming early next year. One of its capabilities will include real-time call translations built natively into the phone app.

