Apple iPhone 15 problems and how to fix them

The iPhone 15 series brings a lot of upgrades over its predecessors, from a new titanium frame for the Pros to the dynamic island on the standard models. And, of course, there’s also USB-C across the board. The phones also come with the latest software in iOS 17, along with the expected upgrades to the processor and camera capabilities. Unfortunately, like any new smartphone, the iPhone 15 series has its fair share of glitches. While Apple has done a good job of squashing some of the more prevalent bugs, users still encounter issues. Here’s a look at some common iPhone 15 problems and how to fix them.

Problem #1: Overheating issues

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max had overheating issues at launch, which were patched soon after. However, some users have still encountered temperature-related issues with both models.

Potential solutions: Ensure that update iOS 17.0.3 or later is installed before continuing. This patch directly addressed the overheating challenges at launch and is an important baseline to troubleshoot other issues.

If you just bought your phone, expect it to run a little warmer than normal for a few days as it sets itself up in the background. If temperature issues continue beyond two weeks, consider the steps below.

Turn off location services. Head to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services .

. Turn off the background app refresh. Head to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Switching off app refresh for all apps will disable regular app functionality. There is no wholesale fix for the iPhone 15 heating issues, but we’ll update this section with new fixes and workarounds as they become available.

Problem #2: Charging issues

One of the most common problems iPhone 15 users face right now has to do with charging. The issues range from slow charging or random reboots while charging to the phone not charging at all. Users also report problems with the optimized charging not working properly.

Potential solutions: The first thing to try if your iPhone isn’t charging is a forced restart if a simple reboot doesn’t fix the issue. Keep in mind that you have to go through the following sequence rather quickly, and you might have to start over if the timing isn’t correct. Press and quickly release the volume up button, and immediately press and quickly release the volume down button. Then press and hold the side button and only release it after the Apple logo appears on the screen.

The wrong combination of the charging brick and cable seems to cause the issue for most users. However, it’s a difficult solution to pin down because different combinations seem to work for different people. Some say that the official 20W Apple charger is the best option, along with the USB-C to USB-C cable that comes with the phone. Others say that the first-party cable doesn’t work, while a few people say that the phone only charges with third-party iPhone 15 chargers when using a USB-A to USB-C cable. You shouldn’t have to buy multiple chargers and cables to find what works, so there’s hopefully a software fix soon. The best bet is still Apple’s first-party accessories. One specific charging gadget to avoid for now, though, is a power bank with a USB-C port. Most portable chargers with USB-C ports also use that port to charge the power bank itself. It appears as though the iPhone’s reverse charging feature interferes with this and makes it impossible to charge the phone. Users say that using the power bank’s USB-A port works as expected.

Issues where the phone seems to stop charging after gaining just a few percentage points of battery life have to do with optimized charging. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and Charging > Charging Optimization and select None . Setting it to Optimized Charging or 80 percent Limit will stop the phone from charging fully, but is better for battery health long-term.

and select . Setting it to or will stop the phone from charging fully, but is better for battery health long-term. Most users report facing no problems with wireless charging. If that’s an option available to you, it’s a decent temporary workaround until a permanent fix is available.

Problem #3: Display freezing issues

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 may freeze completely. One effective solution is to force restart the device.

Potential solutions: If your iPhone 15 display is frozen, press the volume up button, then the volume down button, and finally hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears on screen.

Problem #4: Wi-Fi problems

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

More and more iPhone 15 users are complaining about Wi-Fi problems. The issues range from slow or fluctuating Wi-Fi speeds to the phone showing a “no network connection” error.

Potential solutions: With slow or fluctuating Wi-Fi speeds, users say that a simple restart or toggling the Wi-Fi off and on temporarily fixes the problem. They say that while they need to do so a couple of times a day, the Wi-Fi speeds return to expected speeds.

Some users say that iCloud’s Private Relay feature seems to drastically slow down Wi-Fi speeds. Private Relay works like a VPN and routes your Internet traffic through two separate relays to encrypt traffic and hide your IP address. If you have an iCloud Plus subscription, the setting is enabled by default. Go to Settings > iCloud > iCloud+ > Private Relay and toggle it off. You can also do so by going to Settings > Wi-Fi > Information (“i” icon next to the Wi-Fi name) and toggling off Limit IP address tracking .

and toggle it off. You can also do so by going to and toggling off . Apple says that it’s working on a fix for network connection issues and should be available with the iOS 17.2 update. Until then, you can try general fixes like restarting your device and router and clearing the cache.

The final issue is limited to a few users and isn’t a problem as such. A few iPhone 15 owners say that the Wi-Fi turns back on automatically overnight when they turn it off. This happens when toggling off Wi-Fi using the phone’s Control Center. In this case, it’s set to automatically enable the next day. To keep the Wi-Fi off for longer, you’ll have to go to Settings > Wi-Fi and toggle it off there.

Problem #5: Apple CarPlay isn’t working

Palash Volvoikar / Android Authority

Plenty of users face problems with Apple CarPlay not working as expected. It either doesn’t connect at all or is laggy, slow, and freezes occasionally.

Potential solutions: The cable seems to be the culprit here. Not all USB cables are created equal, and you need one that works for data transfers and not just charging. Apple’s first-party cables are the best option, and there are plenty of third-party cables to consider. If you need a USB-A to USB-C cable, the Belkin cable is a good choice.

Users also say that wireless adapters, to use CarPlay wirelessly even if the car doesn’t support it, don’t work properly. Your best bet is to switch to a wired connection until a software update is available to fix the problem.

If your car has the option, go into the settings and erase the preset connection to your previous phone. You can also go to Settings > General > About > Name and change the name to something different from your previous iPhone.

Problem #6: Persistent notifications

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Some users say that notification alerts tend to remain even after reading the message or email or checking the call log for missed calls and voicemails.

Potential solutions: Go to Settings > Notifications > (app name) toggle off notifications. Restart the phone, and then go back and enable notifications again. The persistent notifications should disappear, and users say that the problem seems to go away after this simple workaround.

Problem #7: Unable to set up Face ID

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Some users say that they can’t find the Face ID and Passcode options in the Settings menu.

Potential solutions: This isn’t so much a bug as a settings error. Go to Settings > Screen Time > Content and Privacy Restrictions > Passcode. If this is enabled and set to “Don’t allow,” you won’t be able to access Face ID on your phone. Set this to “Allow” or remove any restrictions to get back the security feature.

Problem #8: Chassis changing color on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with a new titanium frame. Users report that the frame is a huge fingerprint magnet, and some are also seeing some discoloration after a few weeks of use.

Potential solutions: Apple says that the oil from your skin might temporarily change the color of the titanium frame. They suggest cleaning the phone with a soft, slightly damp, and lint-free cloth to restore the normal color. With it being a fingerprint magnet, you will have to regularly clean the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to keep it in pristine condition.

Fixed problems and those that require a software update or a replacement

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There are a few iPhone 15 problems that don’t have a workaround, and the only option is to wait for a software update or get a replacement in case of hardware failures. Apple has also been rolling out updates consistently to squash major bugs. So make sure you keep your phone updated to the latest version. Screen “burn-in:” Multiple users reported issues with what seems like screen burn-in on the OLED displays of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. While screen burn-in does occur on such displays, it usually takes years and definitely not weeks or a few days. It seems to be an image retention issue rather than a proper burn-in, so luckily, Apple was able to fix it with a software update. The iOS 17.1 brings the fix for this issue.

Multiple users reported issues with what seems like screen burn-in on the OLED displays of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. While screen burn-in does occur on such displays, it usually takes years and definitely not weeks or a few days. It seems to be an image retention issue rather than a proper burn-in, so luckily, Apple was able to fix it with a software update. The iOS 17.1 brings the fix for this issue. BMW wireless charging issue : A rather surprising problem that arose with the iPhone 15 was the fact that a BMW’s in-car wireless charger was breaking the NFC feature on the phone and stopping Apple Pay from working properly. The iOS 17.1.1 update fixes this problem.

: A rather surprising problem that arose with the iPhone 15 was the fact that a BMW’s in-car wireless charger was breaking the NFC feature on the phone and stopping Apple Pay from working properly. The iOS 17.1.1 update fixes this problem. Startup loop during initial setup data transfer : Some iPhone 15 users found their phones stuck in a startup loop when attempting to transfer data from an older iPhone. Apple fixed the problem immediately with the iOS 17.02 update. If you are setting up a new iPhone 15 now, make sure you update the software before attempting the data transfer.

: Some iPhone 15 users found their phones stuck in a startup loop when attempting to transfer data from an older iPhone. Apple fixed the problem immediately with the iOS 17.02 update. If you are setting up a new iPhone 15 now, make sure you update the software before attempting the data transfer. Camera auto-focus problems : Some users say that the camera auto-focus doesn’t work, resulting in blurry images. This seems to be a hardware problem, and the only option is to pick up a replacement.

: Some users say that the camera auto-focus doesn’t work, resulting in blurry images. This seems to be a hardware problem, and the only option is to pick up a replacement. Crackling sound at higher volumes: Plenty of users are reporting hearing a crackling sound when the media volume is set to 80 percent or higher. A few who got a replacement say that the issue occurred on their new devices as well. This might be a software issue, with a fix hopefully on the way. If you’ve come across any iPhone 15 problems, let us know in the comments section and we’ll try and find a solution!

