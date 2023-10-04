Apple's latest update claims to fix the iPhone 15 Pro's overheating issue

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released an update to address overheating issues in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The update says it also provides important bug fixes and security updates.

Apple previously blamed bad code for the overheating problem.

When users started to get their hands on iPhone 15 units, some reported that there appeared to be an overheating issue with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple is now releasing an update that claims to fix the issue.

Apple has started to roll out its iOS 17.0.3 update. The update is available as an over-the-air (OTA) update that can be found in the software update section of the iPhone settings app.

The notes included with the update mention that this fix “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” This is interesting phrasing, as our own temperature tests showed both the Pro and Pro Max getting almost too hot to touch. Additionally, the update says it is also providing important bug fixes and security updates.

We have yet to test if the update does, in fact, solve the overheating problem. We’ll provide more information once we have it.

Apple previously blamed the issue on bad code, passing the buck to apps like Uber, Instagram, and more. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believed the issue could be linked to compromises made to the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight. Kuo also predicted Apple would release software updates to fix the problem, but real improvements wouldn’t be made unless Apple lowers the performance of the A17 chip.

Apple says the software update won’t slow down the iPhone 15 Pro’s or Pro Max’s A17 chip, according to Bloomberg. So, we’ll see just how effective the update is at fixing the overheating problem.

Comments