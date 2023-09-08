The iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro pricing is expected to remain the same as their predecessors.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to see a $100 price increase.

We’re surprisingly excited about the iPhone 15 series, and a large part of this excitement comes from the switchover of iPhones to USB-C that will make life easier for many people worldwide. Plenty of other more minor changes are expected across the board, though in typical Apple fashion, a good number of upgrades will be reserved for the Pro lineup. Ominously, a new leak suggests that this could push up the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by a good $100, making it the most expensive iPhone officially released by Apple.

Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce (via LeaksApplePro) is predicting stable pricing for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, mirroring the pricing of their predecessors.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to increase by $100, reflecting the increased production costs for its high-cost periscope zoom lens. Surprisingly, Apple is expected to retain the 128GB storage variant on its Pro iPhones.

As a result, this is the pricing matrix they are predicting for the iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15: 128GB for $799 ; 256GB for $899 ; 512GB for $1,099 .

; 256GB for ; 512GB for . iPhone 15 Plus: 128GB for $899 ; 256GB for $999 ; 512GB for $1,199 .

; 256GB for ; 512GB for . iPhone 15 Pro: 128GB for $999 ; 256GB for $1,099 ; 512GB for $1,299 ; 1TB for $1,499 .

; 256GB for ; 512GB for ; 1TB for . iPhone 15 Pro Max: 128GB for $1,199; 256GB for $1,299; 512GB for $1,499; 1TB for $1,699. For reference, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro currently cost the same as above. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is presently $100 cheaper at $1,099/$1,199/$1,399/$1,599.

Apple usually keeps the older base iPhone around and gives it a price cut. So once the new iPhone 15 series is launched, you can expect the iPhone 14 to be available for cheaper.

Beyond the pricing, the research firm has a few other predictions beyond the obvious USB-C. In line with previous leaks from other sources, it predicts a significant camera upgrade to a 48MP sensor and a display with Dynamic Island for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The Pro and Pro Max are expected to get a titanium-aluminum alloy frame, processor upgrades, and more RAM.

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series on September 12, so we won’t have to wait long to see if these predictions come true.

