iPhone 15 release date: When will it be available?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The iPhone 15, Apple’s successor to the iPhone 14, is on the horizon. Apple has made it a tradition to unveil its latest iPhone series every September, and 2023 is no different. Aside from revealing the iPhone 15, we anticipate many other exciting devices. With the countdown to the major event already begun, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 release date, the Apple Event 2023, and the other products Apple is set to announce.

When is the iPhone 15 coming out? Continuing its time-honored tradition, Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone 15 in September 2023. Over the past few years, the company has consistently chosen this month to reveal its latest iPhone series. As long as no unexpected disruptions occur, it’s safe to assume that Apple will stick to its pattern, launching the iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and a potential iPhone 15 Pro Max (or possibly iPhone 15 Ultra), in early to mid-September 2023.

Will the iPhone 15 be available at launch? If the past is anything to go by, the iPhone 15 should be released shortly after its official announcement. Generally, less than two weeks pass between the announcement of a new iPhone and its availability for purchase. However, should Apple introduce a new model, like the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra, the company may opt for a separate event to showcase it. Still, a single announcement show seems the most likely, and all devices in the iPhone 15 series should have the same release date.

Will there be a livestream of the Apple Event 2023? Absolutely! Apple fans around the world can expect to tune in to the livestream of the Apple Event 2023. There isn’t an exact release date for the iPhone 15 event at this time, but be sure to follow Android Authority for the latest news.

The tech giant typically streams its high-profile events via its official website, YouTube channel, Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app. So wherever you are in the world, you won’t miss a moment of excitement.

What other products will Apple announce at the iPhone 15 launch event? While the iPhone 15 will undoubtedly be the star of Apple’s September 2023 event, it won’t be the only device on stage.

Apple Watch enthusiasts can look forward to the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Considering the importance Apple places on ecosystem integration across devices, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 could also see a refresh, potentially introducing USB-C connectivity to better align with the anticipated changes to the iPhone 15.

As for Apple’s computer and tablet offerings, there are whispers of updates to the iPad mini and the 24-inch iMac. Some speculate that a 27-inch iMac Pro could even be introduced. However, these releases are not as certain and could be pushed back to 2024.

In June, at WWDC 2023, Apple took the wraps off the 15-inch MacBook Air and its debut AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, stirring up a buzz in the tech industry. Regarding the latter innovation, it’s exciting to consider any further surprises Apple may have in store for the September event as to how the headset will integrate with the new iPhone 15.

FAQs

Apple iPhone 15 price: How much will it cost? If Apple keeps the same prices of the iPhone 14 for the iPhone 15 lineup in the US, those prices will come out to (for 128GB): iPhone 15 — $799

$799 iPhone 15 Plus — $899

$899 iPhone 15 Pro — $999

$999 iPhone 15 Pro Max — $1,099

Will the iPhone 15 have USB-C? The iPhone 15 series will likely switch out the Lightning port for a USB-C port. Apple has admitted it must comply with EU law to support USB-C connectors by 2024, so it may do so sooner rather than later. Although, it isn’t clear if it would apply to all iPhone 15 models or not.

What colors will the iPhone 15 come in? Rumors claim there may be burgundy, dark pink, and light blue colors. There’s a possibility Apple will include more traditional colors like black, white, silver, gold, and red as well.

Will the iPhone 15 have Touch ID? There is speculation that Touch ID could make a return. Apple was granted a new patent for an optical imaging system that uses shortwave infrared technology. Some predict this patent could mark a comeback of Touch ID, but only for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Is iPhone 15 waterproof? We expect the iPhone 15 to have an IP rating of IP68, the same as the iPhone 14. That would make it water resistant and able to withstand immersion in water for up to 15 minutes.

Comments