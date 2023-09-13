The iPhone 15 could borrow this Android feature to improve battery health

Apple

TL;DR The iPhone 15 series could gain a battery charging feature seen on Android phones.

This would allow iPhone owners to charge their phones to a specific percentage.

We’ve recently seen iPhone 14 series owners expressing concerns over battery health on their phones. Now, it seems like Apple is implementing a feature seen on Android phones to slow battery degradation.

9to5Mac dug into the iOS 17 release candidate software and found evidence of a new battery charging feature. When enabled, a user’s iPhone would only charge to a given percentage rather than hitting 100%.

This is in line with a feature seen on ASUS and Samsung phones. ASUS offers the ability to have your phone stop charging at 80% or 90%, while Samsung’s Protect Battery feature only allows a phone to be charged to 85%. OnePlus is also working on the same feature, allowing the phone to stop charging at 80% capacity.

Do you always charge your phone to 100%? 108 votes Yes, always. 43 % I do it most of the time. 24 % I do it sometimes. 18 % No, I never charge my phone to 100% 16 %

Charging a phone to 100% can put more stress on the battery, so this is one of several ways to address the issue, therefore slowing battery degradation. So we’re happy to see iPhones potentially gaining a similar feature.

Nevertheless, 9to5Mac noted that this battery charging feature wasn’t enabled on iPhone 14 series models or earlier. So it’s either exclusive to the iPhone 15 series or coming to older iPhones at a later stage.

