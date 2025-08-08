Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro plummets to its record-low price, saving you $120

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I’ve always been a huge fan of the iPad Mini series. These are much more portable, but usually more capable than the larger standard iPad. That said, they are also more expensive than an iPad, so it’s always good to wait for the right deal. We have a good one for you, today. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is at its record-low price of $379! Buy the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $379 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions, including Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (7th Gen) The new iPad Mini is everything you want in an iPad minimized for a more portable single-handed tablet. See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Limited Time Deal!

In the tablet market, smaller devices are usually associated with lower-end models. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is the obvious exception, as it is not really the cheapest or least capable iPad model (the larger Apple iPad takes that spot). This is technically the tablet to get if you like smaller pads that can perform.

This is quite a powerful little machine. It comes with an Apple A17 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM. Performance will be great, and this is actually the cheapest iPad with Apple Intelligence support. This is definitely a nice addition if you know you’ll be taking advantage of AI.

The main factor to keep in mind is that this is the smallest iPad available, so you must be willing to sacrifice screen real estate for more portability and easier handling. It comes with an 8.3-inch display. That said, it is a pretty nice one, with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. Even larger competitors usually stick to 1,080p or 1,440p on the higher-end. At a smaller size, the iPad Mini will show a super sharp definition. And it also reproduces the DCI-P3 color gamut, so creatives, movie watchers, and gamers will love its color accuracy.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you need additional input methods, the Apple iPad Mini also supports the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C. This is great if you like jotting down notes or drawing.

The design and build quality are everything you can expect from Apple. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro has a full aluminum back and squared edges. The color options come in both traditional and fun hues, for every type of user.

If you’ve been hoping to get an Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro, today is the best day to do so. Again, it’s at an all-time low price, and such deals don’t come too often.

Extra deal: You can save more if you get the Apple iPad A16

If you truly want a larger display and don’t mind a slight performance downgrade, you can save quite a bit by getting an Apple iPad A16 for just $299.

Of course, you get a larger 11-inch screen with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. It holds an A16 chipset and 6GB of RAM. That said, it is still plenty capable and can handle any app or game you throw at it. The only real downside is that the A16 doesn’t support Apple Intelligence, so there’s that.

If you want stylus support, you still get it with the Apple iPad, but it doesn’t work with the Apple Pencil Pro. Instead, you’ll need to use either an Apple Pencil USB-C or an Apple Pencil First Generation.

This one is not at a record-low price, but the current $299 discounted cost is still a heck of a deal.

Follow