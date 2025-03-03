Apple iPad Mini drops to its all-time low price, saving you $100

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The newest Apple iPad Mini is looking like the best tablet for those who prefer a smaller form factor. It’s more manageable and easier to carry around, but don’t confuse it for a budget pad. It has a $499 retail price, so getting it on sale is definitely nice. It’s $100 off today, bringing the price down to $399, which is still its record-low price. Get the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro for just $399 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You can get the same discount regardless of which color version you pick. The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is available in Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

We tend to associate smaller tablets with lower-end models at cheaper price points. This is not the case with the Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro. This is technically a high-end small tablet, and it is not the cheapest around. This makes today’s deal really enticing.

The newest iPad Mini is quite capable. It comes with an Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. The performance will be great, and this tablet should be able to handle any app. It also comes ready for Apple Intelligence, which is definitely a nice addition for those who care for AI capabilities.

Of course, the display is pretty small at 8.3 inches, but this also makes it much more portable. Not to mention, this is actually a pretty good screen. It has a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, which even beats many other larger tablets, which usually stick to 1,080p resolutions, or 1,440p for higher-end ones. Additionally, the panel can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it is very color-accurate.

The design and build quality are everything you can expect from Apple. The Apple iPad Mini features a full aluminum back and squared edges. I also love the color options. You can go for more traditional ones like Space Gray or Starlight, but those who want to add a nice layer of flare can pick the more adventurous Blue or Yellow hues.

It may not be the best iPad choice for using an Apple Pencil, as the size is more limiting in terms of surface area. If you want to jot some notes down or draw, though, it does support the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.

If you’ve been hoping to get an Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro, right now is the best time to sign up for it. This is a record-low price, after all. We’re not sure how long the deal will last.

Extra deal: Save more with the Apple iPad 10th Generation

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi)

The Apple iPad Mini A17 Pro is a great tablet, and today’s deal is really nice, but those who want to get more bang for their buck may also want to consider Apple’s lower-end option. The Apple iPad 10th Generation is just $279, and it still offers an awesome experience.

This is a very popular tablet, and we can see why. I honestly can’t think of any other tablet that offers so much bang for your buck. I own this model now, and it’s quite impressive to see how good a $279 tablet can be these days.

While it has a much older Apple A14 Bionic processor and only 4GB of RAM, Apple has done an amazing job optimizing its hardware and software. I have experienced zero slowdowns, and it can handle any app I’ve tried without a single issue. I’ve even used it to edit RAW photos using Lightroom, and it runs like a dream.

It may be the best tablet for most people, and not only because of performance. The Apple iPad 10th Generation is great in other departments, too. It looks really nice, and also comes in a really nice variety of fun color options. You’ll still get an aluminum back and that modern Apple design language.

If you are a note-taker or creative, you can still use the Apple Pencil First Generation and Apple Pencil USB-C.

If you don’t like either of these, though, we have a list of the best Android tablets. Check it out to find a great alternative.

