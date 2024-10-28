Deal: The 2024 Apple iPad Mini is $50 off already!

The brand new 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini was just released last week, on the 23rd, so we were surprised to see it at a discount on Friday. That was just a $15 discount, though. Today, we have an actual deal for you. You can take the 2024 Apple iPad Mini home for a $49.01 discount, slashing the price down to $449.99. Buy the Apple iPad Mini 7th-generation for just $449.99

This offer is available from Micro Center. The discount applies to the Wi-Fi only model with 128GB, but you can pick from whichever color you prefer. Available colors include Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, and Purple.

A $49.01 discount normally wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but this case is special, as the 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini is less than a week old. We normally don’t see discounts on such new products, especially Apple ones.

This is a great little tablet. While it’s smaller, it’s definitely a high-end device that even demanding users will love. Let’s start with the design, which really wasn’t changed. It has that same aluminum back and thin bezels, following Apple’s newer design language. It looks and feels great, and it’s very portable. The device measures only 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm.

Of course, the specs are pretty awesome, too. It has an 8.3-inch display with a very crisp 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum. Thanks to the Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, there’s a significant performance bump. It also has the same 5,078mAh battery size, so it should last nearly as long as the predecessor. When we reviewed the 6th-generation iPad Mini, we managed to get about seven hours of screen-on time from a full charge.

Another upgrade creatives will love is the added support for the Apple Pencil Pro, in addition to the USB-C Apple Pencil. The 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini only supported the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil and USB-C Apple Pencil.

As already mentioned, the 2024 Apple iPad Mini was launched less than a week ago, and this is already an all-time low price. We don’t expect this sale to last very long, so act quickly!

Should you get a 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini, instead?

If you want to save even more, there’s nothing wrong with the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini. Despite being from 2021, it is still a great tablet, and it happens to have an identical design. It’s also available in Pink, which was replaced by Blue with the newer generation.

Let’s touch on the differences. For starters, the 2021 model comes with an Apple A15 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. While the newer model will have a nice performance bump, the 2021 iPad Mini was already pretty fast, and many of you might not even notice a difference unless you really start pushing the tablet to its limits.

Apple Intelligence support might sway you towards the newer model, which the 7th-generation iPad Mini will get, while the previous one won’t. Additionally, you won’t get support for the Apple Pencil Pro with the older iPad, but we also know not everyone cares much for this feature, and plenty of you won’t even get an Apple Pencil at all.

If you can live with those few downsides, the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is only $349.99 right now. That saves you $100 more!

