The new Apple iPad Mini just got its first discount!

We waited for years for a new Apple iPad Mini, and the 7th-generation model was finally released just a few days ago, on October 23rd. We weren’t expecting a discount anytime soon, but today, we were surprised to see the first deal on the new tablet. The 2024 Apple iPad Mini is available for $484 right now, a $15 discount on the original price. Buy the Apple iPad Mini 7th Generation for $484

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to the Blue, Purple, and Starlight color versions. If you want the Space Gray edition, that one is $489, but it is still a $10 deal.

Why change something that is already great? The 2021 Apple iPad Mini was a fantastic tablet when launched. This is why the 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini takes a very similar approach while making some key upgrades.

The design is still gorgeous, of course, following Apple’s new design language with squared-off edges, an aluminum back, and small bezels all around. It’s also pretty small and portable, measuring 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm. The 8.3-inch screen has a crisp 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, which is great considering the smaller size. And the screen can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut.

So, what’s different? Well, you get a new Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. This will result in a nice bump in performance. The newer model also adds support for the Apple Pencil Pro, as well as the USB-C Apple Pencil. In comparison, the 6th-generation iPad Mini only supports the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil and USB-C Apple Pencil. The battery size is the same at 5,078mAh, so we should expect a very similar battery life. In our tests, the 6th-generation iPad Mini lasted about seven hours of screen-on time.

Make sure to act quickly. This deal may be small at just $15, but the 2024 iPad Mini was just released days ago. $15 off is a nice discount given how soon it came, and we know many of you were already considering getting the new iPad Mini, so you might as well save yourself some change.

Should you just get the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini?

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $149.01

Now, if you are considering getting an Apple iPad Mini, you may not need to get the latest and greatest. After all, the devices look and feel pretty much identical unless you pick the Blue color, which replaced the Pink one. While you get a performance boost with the 7th-generation Mini, the 6th-generation one still performs amazingly. Not many of you will notice a big difference unless you really start pushing it. Not all of you care about Apple Pencil Pro support. Many of you won’t even get an Apple Pencil at all.

If you can live with a few downsides, the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is just $349.99 right now. That’s $149.01 in savings! Most users will definitely find this to be a much better value for their money.

Or maybe the 10th-generation Apple iPad!

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

If you don’t mind having a larger tablet, the 10th-generation Apple iPad is also on sale for $299, which equates to a $50 discount. It’s the least powerful of these three models, but it still performs very well, and performance will keep most users more than happy. It comes with an Apple A14 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. Of course, the screen is larger at 10.9 inches, which also means it gets a sharper 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. It will be great for enjoying movies or playing any videos.

This one also features the new Apple design language, with squared-off edges, a metal back, thin bezels, and colorful options. It looks pretty much the same, but bigger. The bigger size does come with its benefits, though. It has a larger 7,606mAh battery.

You might like

Comments