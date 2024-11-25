The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation is cheaper than ever at just $299.99!

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

I am a huge fan of smaller tablets, and if you find yourself in the same boat, you will love this deal. The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation has just hit a new record-low price of just $299.99, but only for one specific color version: Starlight. This is a whopping 40% discount on the original $499 retail price! Buy the Apple iPad Mini in Starlight for just $299.99

This offer is available only from Amazon. As mentioned in the introduction, this discount only applies to the Starlight color model. The Pink and Purple iterations are $349.99, and the Space Gray version is actually out of stock right now.

There is now a more modern Apple iPad Mini, which came out just recently. This means the Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation is technically a previous-generation device, so why would you go for this deal? Well, for starters, it’s much cheaper right now. You also won’t be missing out on too much, though. Let’s go over the differences and highlights of the previous iPad Mini.

The Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation comes with an Apple A15 Bionic chip and 4GB of RAM. This means the newer-generation model is technically more powerful, with its A17 Pro and 8GB of RAM. That said, the 6th-generation Mini is still plenty powerful, and it can handle pretty much any app like a champion. You can even run all your mobile games without an issue.

You likely won’t notice a real difference unless you really start pushing the device to its limits, which is rare for most common users. The only real downside of going with the older model is that it won’t get Apple Intelligence, but many of you might not care much for it anyway. Also, the A17 Pro model gets support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C. The Apple Pencil Pro won’t work with the 6th-generation Mini, instead, it can use the Apple Pencil 1st Generation and Apple Pencil USB-C.

Otherwise, the iPad Mini A17 Pro is just as amazing. It has the same great design, featuring an aluminum construction and newer design language. They are pretty much identical-looking. You wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two models at first sight unless you recognize the different-colored models. It still has the same 8.3-inch display with a sharp 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and DCI-P3 color accuracy. Battery life is also 10 hours, so no difference there.

You might want to get your iPad Mini soon, as we’re starting to see signs of stock running out. Best Buy no longer has any units in any color available in my area, which is Los Angeles. Additionally, Amazon no longer has the Space Gray version at all. Get yours before they’re gone!

All that said, if you want the latest and greatest Apple iPad Mini, the A17 Pro model is also on sale. The discount isn’t as significant, though. You can get it as low as $459 from Amazon.

