Apple iPad Mini 6th-generation drops to its all-time low price!

The 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini just came out, but the upgrades are minimal. We would still recommend the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini to most users, especially right now that it’s at an all-time low price. You can take a 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini for just $349.99, a 30% discount on its retail price point. Buy the Apple iPad Mini 6th-Gen for just $349.99

This iPad Mini offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions available: Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple.

The 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini may be from 2021, but it was a very powerful tablet then, and it continues to be a great option in 2024. It was among the first iPads to get Apple’s newer design language, offering a metallic build and smaller bezels. Of course, it helps that it is very portable, featuring an 8.3-inch display with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution. Aside from being sharp, the display is a great performer, as it can output the DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s great for creatives, not only because of the great screen, but because it also supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil and the USB-C Apple Pencil.

The new 7th-generation iPad Mini has an upgraded Apple A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, but the 2021 model is still pretty capable. You’ll get an Apple A15 Bionic and 4GB of RAM. While you should see a nice jump in performance in the newer iPad Mini, the 6th-gen one is still plenty powerful, and we’ve never encountered any hiccups with it, even when we tested demanding games on it.

Battery life is pretty nice, at about 10 hours of typical usage. We still managed to make it last about seven hours when pushing it with more intensive tasks and games.

Make sure to get this deal while you can. Remember, this is a record-low price, and these deals don’t tend to last long. Additionally, this is now a previous-generation device, and we’re not sure how long it will be before stock runs out.

If you want the bump in performance, though, you can always pay full price for the 7th-generation Apple iPad Mini. It’s also nice that it supports Apple Intelligence and the Apple Pencil Pro. If you prefer Android, though, you can also take a look at our list of the best Android tablets.

