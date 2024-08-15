An Apple-made Wall-E of sorts could launch as soon as 2026

For years, we’ve been hearing whispers about Apple building a smart home hybrid device. The company is reportedly developing an iPad-HomePod crossbreed that supports Apple Intelligence . With the latest batch of rumors, we’re learning even more details about this device, including its potential launch year and price.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is pushing ahead with its tabletop robot and could release it as soon as 2026 or 2027. The device is expected to feature Apple’s AI features and a 360-degree robotic arm that repositions the screen based on the user’s movements. The report reads:

The device is envisioned as a smart home command center, videoconferencing machine and remote-controlled home security tool… The project — codenamed J595 — was approved by Apple’s executive team in 2022 but has started to formally ramp up in recent months.

While the report mentions that Apple is internally testing a version of iPadOS on this hybrid device, previous leaks indicate that the company has also experimented with a variant of tvOS. The Cupertino firm could be trying multiple operating system approaches to see what works best in this new form factor before settling for one of them.