iPad deals: Should you get the Apple iPad A16 or the 10th Generation?

If you’re looking to get yourself a new tablet, it’s hard to beat the value per dollar you get from the base Apple iPad. The thing is, we now have two great options, and both are on sale right now. You can get the brand-new Apple iPad A16 for $328.86, or save even more with the previous-generation Apple iPad 10th Generation at $269. Which one should you get? Get the Apple iPad A16 for $328.86 ($20.14 off) Get the Apple iPad 10th generation for $269 ($80 off)

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. In the case of the A16 iPad, the $328.86 record-low price is only available for the Blue and Silver versions. The Pink and Yellow ones are a hair pricier at $329. The 10th Generation iPad is only $269 if you get the Blue and Silver models. The Pink one is $289, while the Yellow hue is $299.

Apple iPad A16 vs iPad 10th Generation At first sight, you really won’t be able to tell these tablets apart. They are actually very similar, and they even look and feel the same. Both of these have a $349 retail price, but as you can see, the discounts are very different. Where are the differences, and which one should you get?

Apple iPad A16: If you need more performance and storage

The Apple iPad A16 is the latest in its line-up, which is what makes this deal so special. In fact, we saw its price drop to these levels even before it was officially released! This is a rare occurrence for such new products, as we usually have to wait months to see the first deals, especially on Apple products. It’s also why we think this is a good offer, even if it’s just for a bit over $20.

If you want to get the latest and greatest base iPad, you’ll enjoy a few nice upgrades. For starters, performance will be better, as it comes with an Apple A16 chip instead of the A14 Bionic in the older version. It still won’t get Apple Intelligence, though, which is a bit of a bummer.

If you care for storage space, this is also a nice upgrade, as the most affordable version now gets 128GB, as opposed to the minimum 64GB on the Apple iPad 10th Generation. The newer iPad also comes with an 11-inch display, which is technically larger than the previous model’s 10.9-inch one, but that will really make no difference. I mean, it’s only 0.1 inches in difference!

Besides those few improvements, the Apple iPad A16 is surprisingly similar to the Apple iPad 10th Generation. You literally won’t be able to tell them apart just by looking at them. Even the dimensions and weight are exactly the same at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in and 1.05lbs. This isn’t really a bad thing, though, as the previous iPad was already excellent. The aluminum back looks and feels great, and it has that modern Apple design language with the squared-off edges. Not to mention it comes in some really fun colorways.

While the display is slightly larger, it gets the same 2,360 x 1,640p resolution, which is pretty good, considering most other tablets top off at 1,080p or 1,440p on the high-end. And if you want to get creative, this one also supports the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation.

Other specs and features stay the same. You’ll get 4GB of RAM. And while that may not seem like much, the same RASM amount did great with the previous iPad, so we can only assume it will be as good with this one. It also has a 12MP camera and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad A16: The best bang per buck

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

OK, so the three main differences with the Apple iPad A16 are performance, more storage, and, I guess, the slightly larger display size. How much do you care for those? Because if you can let go of those upgrades, you can get an Apple iPad 10th Generation for only $269!

Is getting the new model even worth it? That’s up to you to decide, but I can tell you I personally own the 10th-gen iPad, and it is still a great tablet. I was about to upgrade, but I quickly realized it was not enough of a difference to pay extra.

The Apple A16 will definitely offer better performance, but the A14 Bionic in this iPad still works great. I’ve never seen it slow down, and I commonly edit RAW photos on it, using Lightroom. It can also handle any game I have thrown at it.

The storage might be a more important subject to some of you. If you want to have more apps, photos, and files in there, it might justify the upgrade. That said, I happen to rely heavily on the cloud, so I rarely ever need much storage. I’ve never gotten even close to the 64GB available on mine. Additionally, I can definitely live without the extra 0.1-inches of screen real estate.

If you feel like me, the Apple iPad 10th Generation will be just as good as the newer Apple iPad A16. And you could get yourself an Apple Pencil or anything else with thee extra savings. Take advantage of these deals while you can. The Apple iPad A16 is very new, so this is a bit of a special deal. On the other hand, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is being replaced, so we’re not sure how long these will even be available. Of course, we also have a list of the best Android tablets, if you want to check out some alternatives.

