Deal: Apple iPad A16 isn't even out yet, but it's already on sale

The Apple iPad A16 is up for pre-order and scheduled for a full release on March 12, 2025. We weren’t really expecting to see any discounts soon, but today we have a little surprise. You can save $20 on it, bringing the price down to $329! Get the Apple iPad A16 for $329 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discounted price applies to the Blue, Pink, and Silver color versions. The Yellow model is still $349.

The base Apple iPad models are among the most popular, and we can see why. These tablets come at a much more reasonable price point, yet offer a pretty awesome experience that competitors are having a hard time keeping up with.

The Apple iPad A16 comes with a few nice improvements when compared to its predecessor. For starters, it has a more powerful Apple A16 chip, which will offer much more performance than the Apple iPad 10th Generation’s A14 Bionic. The base storage is now higher, too, at 128GB instead of 64GB. That means twice the room for apps and files. The newer iPad also has an 11-inch screen, but that is barely an upgrade, as the 10th-gen version has a 10.9-inch display.

Besides those few improvements, the Apple iPad A16 is identical to the Apple iPad 10th Generation. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though, as the last iteration of the iPad was among our favorite value offerings coming from Apple.

You’ll still get a gorgeous aluminum design with really nice color options. The display, while ever-si-slightly smaller, still has the same 2,360 x 1,640p resolution resolution, which is really nice considering competing tablets are still stuck at 1,080p or 1,440p at the higher end. This one still supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation.

Everything else about the Apple iPad A16 is pretty much the same we’re already used to. It still has 4GB of RAM, which did amazingly paired with an A14 Bionic, so we can only assume the newer model will perform even better. Even the dimensions and weight are exactly the same: 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in and 1.05lbs. You’ll also get the same 12MP camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. Even the available colors are exactly the same!

If you’re looking to get the brand-new Apple iPad A16, this is your chance to get it at a discounted price. We don’t think the price will get any better soon, considering the product isn’t even out yet.

Extra deal: You could save more with the Apple iPad 10th Generation

After listing so many similarities between the last two Apple iPad models, many of us are wondering if getting the newest model is even worth it. I mean, the Apple iPad 10th Generation was already a great tablet, and right now, you can get it for just $269 for the white model. Other color versions are slightly pricier, but still very affordable compared to the Apple iPad A16.

I actually personally use this one, and while I was about to upgrade, I stopped myself and realized the Apple iPad 10th Generation more than satisfies my needs. The main upgrade is the Apple A16, but the A14 Bionic is more than powerful enough, and I even use it to edit RAW photos. The storage upgrade would be nice, but I also rely on the cloud so heavily that I don’t get even close to filling up the 64GB I already have. The 0.1-inch extra screen real estate is definitely something I could live without.

If you feel like me, the Apple iPad 10th Generation will be just as good, and you can use the extra money for something else.

