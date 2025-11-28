Discover the lowest price on the Apple iPad 11-inch!

It’s that time of year when tech deals are everywhere, and Apple fans have a great reason to be excited. The Apple iPad 11-inch is seeing a fantastic discount just in time for Black Friday. Normally priced at $349, this iPad is now available for just $274. That’s a 21% reduction, making it the lowest price ever for this tablet. Apple iPad 11-inch for $274.00 (21% off)

The Apple iPad was already on sale for Black Friday, but today the deal improved, albeit slightly. The previous record-low price was $279, and it just got $5 cheaper!

This iPad packs some impressive features. Powered by the Apple A16 chip, it offers smooth performance whether you’re browsing the web or using more demanding apps. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is a standout with its 2,360 × 1,640 resolution and True Tone technology, bringing colors to life in any setting. If you’re into photography, it boasts a 12 MP rear camera, capable of capturing quality 4K videos. You’ll also appreciate its all-day battery performance, ensuring you’re set for up to ten hours of typical use.

Adding to its feature list, the iPad comes with 128GB of starting storage, supporting options up to 512GB. Connectivity is also top-notch, with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support available on cellular models. Moreover, it’s been receiving positive feedback, snagging an impressive 4.8-star Amazon review score, showing users are truly enjoying it. This deal is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their device or dive into the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank.

