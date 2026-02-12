Apple just made it easier to leave the iPhone and move to Android

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released iOS 26.3 for iPhones, and it includes a Transfer to Android tool in the settings menu.

This tool lets you transfer data such as photos, messages, passwords, and notes from your iPhone to an Android device.

The tool doesn’t support health data, protected items, or paired Bluetooth devices, though.

Switching from an iPhone to an Android device isn’t exactly the easiest process, although Google offers the Switch to Android app for this purpose. Thankfully, Apple has now stepped up to the plate with its latest iOS update.

Apple has released iOS 26.3, and AppleInsider reports that this update includes a Transfer to Android tool in the settings menu. Colleague Aamir Siddiqui was also able to access this feature on his iPhone. The option can be found by tapping Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Transfer to Android. Check out our screenshots below.

The tool will first ask you to place your iPhone next to the Android device. It also prompts you to scan the QR code on your Android device and enter session credentials. From here, Transfer to Android lets you choose what data you want to transfer. Data eligible for transfer includes photos, messages, apps, and your phone number. MacRumors adds that you can also transfer notes, passwords, and Live Photos.

Unfortunately, the tool doesn’t support health data, paired Bluetooth devices, or protected items. We can understand some of these omissions, but it would’ve been great to see health data transferred via this method as well.

Nevertheless, this solution means you don’t necessarily have to download any apps on your iPhone to switch from iOS to Android. It also comes a while after Android Canary gained a native data transfer feature, allowing users to copy data from Android to iOS.

