Here's how Apple aims to close the smartphone AI gap with Google and Samsung

Gary Sims / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is planning new AI features for Siri and iMessage with iOS 18.

Evidence of Apple testing its own AI models against ChatGPT was found in the iOS 17.4 beta.

Siri could get summarization capabilities thanks to the integration.

AI is the new buzzword in the smartphone industry, with Google and Samsung currently leading the pack on the Android side. In June, Apple is also expected to introduce new artificial intelligence-powered features with the release of iOS 18.

Insights discovered by 9to5Mac within the initial beta of iOS 17.4 indicate ongoing efforts by Apple to enhance Siri through the integration of advanced large language model technology, supplemented by inputs from various sources.

The company is reportedly using the ChatGPT API for internal testing to help advance its own AI models. Apple hasn’t announced anything to this extent, but we’re guessing it’ll have an answer to Google’s Gemini AI, a version of which is made especially for smartphones.

Code in iOS 17.4 suggests Siri will also be able to use AI for summarization, similar to Samsung’s new Galaxy AI Summarization and Note Assist option on the S24 series. Examples of system prompts for “SiriSummarization” include — “Please summarize,” “Please answer this question,” and “Please summarize the given text.”

There’s also code evidence to suggest Apple plans to integrate AI in iMessage. This was also previously reported by Bloomberg. Apple is expected to include features like smart reply suggestions in its messaging app. Bloomberg also revealed that AI features will be coming to Apple Music and productivity apps like Pages and Keynote.

In all, iOS 17.4 suggests Apple is testing four different AI models, including one codenamed Ajax. The company has one version of AjaxGPT working on-device and another that relies on the internet. Looks like Apple will finally do some catching up with Google and Samsung later this year.

