Google's Gemini could be in Apple Intelligence by this fall

The AI wars are heating up, and Apple, though fashionably late to the party, made a grand entrance this month with the unveiling of Apple Intelligence . At the event, Apple confirmed that users would have the option to choose between Siri and ChatGPT for some AI queries, and there were strong rumors that Apple could add Google’s Gemini to the mix. Now, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, this integration might be announced as soon as this fall.

Gurman speculated in his recent newsletter that Apple could announce its collaboration with Google as early as this fall, aligning with the official launch of Apple Intelligence. This collaboration would likely see Google’s Gemini chatbot added as an option to handle AI queries on Apple devices, similar to what Apple demonstrated with ChatGPT at WWDC.

“As for an Apple deal with Google or Anthropic, I expect at least the former to be announced around the time Apple Intelligence launches this fall,” Gurman wrote.

This speculation follows earlier reports of Apple’s discussions with various AI providers, including Google, Meta, and Anthropic. Despite brief conversations with Meta about incorporating its Llama chatbot, Gurman believes Apple ultimately decided against it due to privacy concerns and a preference for what it considers superior AI technologies from other companies.