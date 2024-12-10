Unlike Galaxy AI, future Apple Intelligence features could remain free

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Beyond 2025, Samsung could start charging its users for advanced Galaxy AI features.

In an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company hasn’t considered charging for its AI service.

The statement suggests Apple Intelligence will continue to be free for all users indefinitely.

It’s no secret that Apple is late to the artificial intelligence party. While rivals like Samsung and Google have already supercharged their devices with advanced AI goods, the iPhone’s equivalent arguably remains lackluster. Even with the latest iOS update, many perceive the first-party technology as uninteresting. As it turns out, the Cupertino firm has distinct views on AI, and its vision is fundamentally different. Although Samsung may charge for Galaxy AI as early as 2026, Apple Intelligence features will seemingly remain free for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Wired, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed the firm’s approach towards AI. When asked about potentially charging for Apple’s AI tools, he stated, “We never talked about charging for it. We view it sort of like multitouch, which enabled the smartphone revolution and the modern tablet.” This indicates that Apple Intelligence will likely remain free down the road, as the company, unlike some of its competitors, perceives it as a core system functionality — not an exclusive privilege for the wealthy.

This route isn’t necessarily surprising, as most Apple Intelligence features work natively on iPhone 16 and 15 Pro models. While demanding tasks rely on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, the system, by design, prioritizes on-device processing whenever possible. So, like iMessage and FaceTime, Apple may have absorbed the associated cloud fees to improve the overall experience of using its devices.

Given how large corporations operate, there’s no guarantee that unannounced Apple Intelligence tools will still work for free years from now. However, Cook’s statement could at least reassure iPhone users that monetizing the built-in AI isn’t on the firm’s present roadmap.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments