Watch: This Apple Intelligence ad is hilariously unintelligent and scarily dystopian

TL;DR A new ad demonstrates how Apple Intelligence can create a slideshow from one’s photo library, which they can present to their partner as a last-minute birthday gift.

The ad equates the cheap, AI-made slideshow to genuinely thoughtful gifts that other family members spent time and effort on.

While the feature is great for personal use, it’s almost objectively unsuitable as a replacement for a partner’s birthday gift.

Apple advertisements tend to be well-produced and fun to watch. That’s not always the case, however. A few months ago, the company aired a controversial iPad Pro M4 ad where a hydraulic press crushes creative equipment. While the iPhone maker apologized soon after, it seemingly didn’t learn from that blunder. In a fresh ad, the Cupertino firm promotes Apple Intelligence as a tool to deceptively generate slideshows that act as last-minute birthday gifts.

A new Apple Intelligence ad features two children offering their dad thoughtful gifts for his birthday. The forgetful wife realizes she hasn’t bought him a present, so she takes out her iPhone 16 Pro and launches the Photos app. She then relies on Apple Intelligence to quickly create a slideshow compiling some of her husband’s photos. While the husband joyfully watches the compilation, the wife smirks wickedly and the lyrics “I’m a genius” play in the background.

Essentially, the ad equates the kids’ proper gifts, which they spent time, money, and energy on, to a generic slideshow Apple Intelligence prepared in seconds. The feature itself is nice to have, and photo library apps from various companies have long offered similar functionalities. However, it’s almost objectively unacceptable as a substitute for gifts, let alone on a partner’s birthday.

