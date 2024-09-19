Apple and Google disagree on what a photo is

On the other hand, Apple is sticking to traditional photography concepts while offering support for edits that enhance the shots without completely wrecking their essence. So, instead of letting users swap faces and merge the best ones, it allows them to scroll through the different frames captured by a Live Photo to pick one where everyone is looking at the camera. Similarly, the new Apple Intelligence Clean Up tool lets users remove intruders or dust particles from photos without heavily manipulating the context of the shot. In a statement to The Verge, Apple’s VP of camera software engineering Jon McCormack said:

Here’s our view of what a photograph is. The way we like to think of it is that it’s a personal celebration of something that really, actually happened.

Whether that’s a simple thing like a fancy cup of coffee that’s got some cool design on it, all the way through to my kid’s first steps, or my parents’ last breath, It’s something that really happened. It’s something that is a marker in my life, and it’s something that deserves to be celebrated.

And that is why when we think about evolving in the camera, we also rooted it very heavily in tradition. Photography is not a new thing. It’s been around for 198 years. People seem to like it. There’s a lot to learn from that. There’s a lot to rely on from that.

Think about stylization, the first example of stylization that we can find is Roger Fenton in 1854 — that’s 170 years ago. It’s a durable, long-term, lasting thing. We stand proudly on the shoulders of photographic history.