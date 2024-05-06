Apple's foldables could come as soon as 2025, report says

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s foldable devices will reportedly go into mass production in 2025 or 2026.

The company’s first foldable device may be an iPad or MacBook.

A foldable iPhone is said to be scheduled for mass production in 2026.

While plenty of foldable Android phones have entered the market, we’re still waiting on Apple’s take on the form factor. A new report suggests we may have to keep waiting for at least another year or two.

According to MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said in a note to investors that “foldable devices are increasingly visible in Apple’s supply chain” and that progress on them is “accelerating.” The first of these devices will reportedly be a large-screen iPad or MacBook, eventually followed by a foldable iPhone.

One of the large screen foldables is alleged to have a 20.3-inch display. Whatever this device is, it will reportedly go into production in 2025. An earlier report claimed that Apple had delayed the project, with a goal of hitting 2027 due to problems fixing the crease in the display. So 2025 would be far sooner than most would’ve expected. However, the outlet points out that information from Korean display makers, as well as American and Taiwanese hinge manufacturers, seem to support this time frame.

Meanwhile, the report claims the foldable iPhone could have a 7.9-inch or 8.3-inch display. It’s believed that this handset could go into mass production in late 2026.

Pu also recently shared details about the possibility of a slim model entering into the iPhone 17 lineup. This slim variant would reportedly replace the existing 6.7-inch Plus model.

