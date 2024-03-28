Apple may have delayed foldable iPhone (or iPad) launch, moved Vision Pro engineers to team

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests Apple is having troubles with its foldable iPhone (or iPad; no one really knows for sure what it will be).

Allegedly, Apple has pushed back the launch of this foldable device to early 2027.

Additionally, the report suggests Apple may have moved engineers from the Vision Pro team to the foldable team.

Although Samsung led the way in the foldable phone market, many people in the tech industry won’t take foldables seriously until Apple enters the fray. Now, a new report suggests that Apple is struggling to get its foldable device off the ground and possibly has delayed it until 2027.

Apple’s foldable iPhone or iPad was reported to be scheduled for the last half of 2026. Now, though, a report from Korea’s Alpha Biz (via Digitimes) suggests the first half of 2027 is the goal date. According to the report, Apple is struggling with the crease created by the foldable display, something all foldable phones (so far) have had to various degrees.

Although industry speculation points to Apple working on a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, it’s also possible the company is working on a book-style foldable. It could be the device is like an iPhone when folded but then like an iPad Mini when unfolded. Since we don’t know for sure what’s happening, no one really knows if this foldable device will launch as an iPhone, iPad, or something else entirely.

The report also suggests that Apple has done some personnel shuffling to help get this project off the ground. Allegedly, the company has moved engineers who previously worked on the Vision Pro headset to the foldable device team. This makes sense as the Vision Pro has fully launched and those problem-solving engineers could be better used on the foldables team.

Regardless, it looks like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and other foldable manufacturers can breathe a sigh of relief. There are a few more years left in foldables without interference from Apple.

