The first foldable iPhone could break a major iPhone tradition

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will apparently launch its first foldable iPhone in early 2027, a Korean news outlet reports.

This would be a departure from the company’s current strategy of launching flagship devices in the second half of the year.

Android manufacturers have offered foldable phones for years now, but Apple has yet to dip its toe into these waters. Now, a news outlet has reported that the first foldable iPhone might launch a little later than first expected.

Korean outlet Alpha Business reports that the first foldable iPhone will launch in early 2027, citing a source familiar with the subject. The outlet previously reported that this device would actually launch in late 2026.

“I understand that the company plans to start selling the foldable iPhone a little later than expected after making thorough preparations on all matters, including the supply and demand of the foldable display,” the source was quoted as saying.

What does this timing mean for a foldable iPhone? Either way, this launch window would be a major departure for Apple. The company typically launches new iPhones in the second half of the year, with the exception of the iPhone SE series.

We hope the company sticks to an early 2027 launch rather than having the device slip even further into 2027. Apple will likely use the most recent iPhone chipset for the foldable iPhone, so another delay could result in a Pixel Fold-style situation. That is, a pricey foldable that’s only on the market for a few months before flagship phones with newer chips are launched.

This isn’t the only foldable Apple device said to be in the pipeline. The company is purportedly working on a foldable iPad as well as a foldable MacBook. None of these devices are expected in 2025, though. So Apple fans wanting a foldable device right now will need to look at Android and Windows devices, respectively.

Comments