Apple may discontinue its most controversial 2023 product next week

TL;DR Last year, Apple introduced FineWoven accessories as an eco-friendly alternative to genuine leather.

Despite sharing the same premium price tag with their leather predecessors, these iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands don’t age well.

Apple may discontinue them when it launches the iPhone 16 series on September 9.

During the iPhone 15 event last year, Apple retired its genuine leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in favor of the eco-friendly FineWoven material. However, these fabric-made cases have nothing in common with their leather predecessors — except for the unjustified $59 price tag. Customers, almost collectively, have complained about their poor quality and rapid deterioration. Fortunately, Apple may kill the FineWoven accessory line as soon as next week when it launches the iPhone 16 series.

According to Bloomberg, Apple Stores’ FineWoven product stock is at all-time lows. “That means the company is either getting ready to kill off FineWoven after less than a year or it plans to update the lineup with different colors and support for new hardware. Inventory of non-FineWoven Apple Watch bands is dwindling as well.”

Back in April, a report stated that Apple has halted the production of new FineWoven accessories due to quality issues and customers’ consequent complaints. So, it’s likely that Apple plans to bring a new material to the table or discontinue the leather alternative altogether. This would leave iPhone users seeking official cases with silicone and clear variants.

Beyond iPhone cases, the Cupertino firm also offers FineWoven Apple Watch bands, AirTag key rings, and MagSafe-enabled wallets. These accessory types all scratch easily, age poorly, and lack the high-end feel of their leather (and even silicone) counterparts.

The iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10, along with their respective accessories, will be revealed on September 9. Those interested in watching the live keynote can access the official stream through Apple’s website or YouTube channel.

