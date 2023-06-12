Apple doesn't want its execs to become a meme with the Vision Pro headset

Apple

TL;DR Apple executives have surprisingly not been pictured with the Apple Vision Pro headset on.

Executives have routinely posed with iPhones and Apple Watches, marking their confidence in the products.

It is speculated that this may be because the Vision Pro headset is bulky and relatively dystopian, and Apple wants to protect its executives from becoming potential memes.

The Apple Vision Pro is an excellent feat of engineering and everyone who has tried it has been gushing about the experience. But at the same time, there’s no denying that it is a bit dystopian to wear a bulky headset all day while experiencing life as it happens around you. If you notice closely, there aren’t any images of Apple executives wearing the headset, nor is there any photo of anyone wearing it outside of Apple’s promotional materials.

Mark Gurman pointed out the same in his column, noting how Tim Cook and other Apple executives have not been pictured wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset. The closest Tim Cook has been spotted is standing next to the device, which is strange for a device that may be redefining the future of computing, which he thinks is “great value.”

Apple

In contrast, reveals of new iPhones and Apple Watches always have senior management at Apple holding or wearing the device as a mark of confidence in the product’s success. Even in the image above (officially released by Apple), Tim Cook poses beside the headsets rather than wearing one, while the Apple Watch Ultra is worn proudly and prominently.

Gurman notes that this was a calculated move, as Apple pays close attention to every detail in its announcements. The best answer for this purported decision not to wear the Vision Pro headset is its bulky nature and dystopian look. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also pointed out how all of Apple’s marketing around the Vision Pro involved people being stationary (and surprisingly lonely).

Apple

If Apple’s Vision Pro headset ends up flopping, it could severely damage the reputation of its executives and make them meme material for years to come, which Apple would very much like to avoid as far as it can.

It is very strange that Apple has enough confidence to release the Vision Pro headset to consumers and even begin working on two more headsets, but not enough to have its executives pictured with it for this watershed moment. Hopefully, we can soon see the headset in action in public.

Comments