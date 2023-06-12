Apple is already working on two headsets after the Vision Pro

Apple

TL;DR A trusted journalist has confirmed that Apple is working on two more headsets.

One headset is a cheaper model that could launch at the end of 2025.

The other headset will be a follow-up to the newly launched Vision Pro.

Apple revealed its Vision Pro XR headset a week ago, packing loads of tech and a $3,500 price tag. This isn’t intended to be a one-off product, though, and a trusted journalist has shared more details.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has previously claimed that Apple is working on a standard (i.e. non-Pro) Vision headset as a cheaper option. But Gurman has now asserted in his Power On newsletter that the company is actually working on two new models instead of one.

What to expect from these Apple headsets? The journalist guesses that the non-Pro headset could use lower-quality screens, fewer cameras, and a less powerful processor (e.g. an iPhone chip or an older Mac chip). He also surmises that the cheaper Vision headset could have a more basic head strap design and require AirPods for spatial audio instead of using headset speakers.

Gurman also suggests that Apple wouldn’t want to ditch its external EyeSight screen or hand/eye tracking features on this standard headset, as they could be key features for the series.

Finally, the Bloomberg journalist claims that the cheaper Apple headset will arrive by the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Gurman also shed light on the follow-up to the Vision Pro headset, claiming it would have a faster processor. He also suggests that this could represent a two-pronged approach for the company, akin to standard and Pro iPhones. Either way, it’s clear that Apple seems to be in this for the long haul.

