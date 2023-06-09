Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple’s wearable lineup saw a considerable shake-up in late 2022. The Apple Watch series now includes the flagship Apple Watch Ultra model alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. But if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, which should you consider buying? Below, we look at the pros and cons of both models and which you should pick.

Design

Apple Watch Ultra Apple Watch Series 8

You’ll need a fine-toothed comb to find the differences between the Series 8 and its direct predecessor, the Series 7. Effectively, the two watches share the same chassis shape, screen, and case sizes. This means you’re still getting the digital crown mounted on the top right corner, a rounded-off face housing an OLED display, and aluminum or stainless steel construction. Dial sizes include 41mm for smaller wrists and 45mm for slightly larger arms. The Apple Watch Series 8 is effectively a Series 7 with some marked differences beneath its exterior.

The same can’t be said for the Apple Watch Ultra. This model features an all-new titanium design that’s now the most distinct in the Apple Watch range. The most noticeable difference is the massive 49mm sapphire lens that houses a flat screen. This reportedly makes it easier for active users to select and glance at items on display. The other large differentiator is the hump the digital crown is housed in. This protrusion protects the crown from knocks and makes the power button a little easier to feel out, even while wearing gloves.

The Apple Watch Ultra immediately has the most distinct look in the Apple Watch range to date.

Keeping with buttons for a moment, the Apple Watch Ultra also brings a third orange pusher to the device. The action button allows users to switch between workout modes or mark segments during those workouts. The Series 8 does not feature this programmable pusher.

Some will love these aesthetic changes and the more rugged look it gives the Ultra. Others will hate it for ruining the Apple Watch’s otherwise sleek design. In terms of practicality, the much larger dial makes the Ultra less attractive to those who want a smaller, compact wearable. For these users, the Series 8 is a more sensible bet.

Features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 8 may look similar to its predecessor but brings some notable changes under the hood. This mainly includes the new Apple S8 chipset and a new body temperature sensor, which allows for more accurate cycle tracking for those who menstruate. In the past, we’ve seen body temperature tracking debut on Fitbit and Samsung watches, so it’s great that Apple is finally joining the party. This sensor will also record temperature fluctuations of users during sleep, which may provide insight into the general well-being of the wearer. The Series 8 also brings car crash detection — a first for the Apple Watch. After a brief countdown, this will dial emergency services and send the user’s location.

Other features brought over from the Series 7 include the ECG, the SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, fall detection, and sleep tracking.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you buy the Apple Watch Ultra, you get all these new features and a little more. For starters, LTE cellular data support is standard across all Ultra models. The Ultra also has a bigger battery for an estimated 36 hours of juice per charge — more than any Apple Watch before. We found this to be pretty conservative in our review, so expect the Ultra to go slightly longer if you’re a conservative user. Low power mode can stretch this out for 24 additional hours, making this model the best option for those who want a longer-lasting wearable. Notably, both features are meant to entice hardcore athletes, rock climbers, hikers, and others of this ilk but should appeal to everyone.

For swimmers and divers, the Apple Watch Ultra is the better pick. It packs a depth gauge that can provide real-time water pressure measurements up to 40 meters. The device is water resistant to depths of up to 100 meters and IP6X dust resistant. Several apps are onboard to take advantage of the Ultra’s love for deep water, too, including a dedicated diving app that displays water temperature, underwater time, and more. The Series 8 settles for a 50-meter rating, so it doesn’t mind the occasional mild splash in the pool or run through driving rain.

The Ultra proves itself as a better hiking and trekking watch, too. If you get lost, the Ultra also features a dual speaker that doubles as an alert siren. According to Apple, others can hear from 180 meters away. And yes, we can confirm that it’s loud, especially indoors. Interestingly, we did find that it’s easily drowned out by ambient noise, like ocean waves or rustling trees, when outdoors. A new dual-band GPS utilizing L1 and L5 frequency bands ensures you don’t get lost too easily. This gives the Apple Watch Ultra GPS accuracy akin to Garmin’s sports watches. Like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Ultra also includes Back Track functionality that helps users return to a previous waypoint.

Price and colors

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS): $399 / £419

$399 / £419 Apple Watch Series 8 (LTE): $499 / £529 Apple Watch Ultra (LTE): $799 / £849

The Apple Watch Series 8 is an iterative upgrade, so there’s no premium over the Series 7. The new model starts at $399 — the same as its predecessor. Of course, this price will vary wildly based on dial size, your choice of case material and band, and whether you opt for LTE connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 8 colors vary between the aluminum and stainless steel chassis. The former can be had in Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and Product Red, while the stainless steel version comes in Silver, Graphite, and Gold.

The Apple Watch Ultra, as you’ve probably guessed by its name, is the much pricier option. It comes in a selection of bands, but all models feature a titanium chassis with LTE support. Pricing starts at $799. The bands on offer include the Ocean Loop, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop for swimmers/divers, runners, and hikers.

Specs

Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8: Which should you buy?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

So, which Apple Watch should you buy this time around? The answer depends on what you demand from your watch (and how much you have to spend!).

The Apple Watch Series 8 should suit most iOS users looking for a great smartwatch with broad app support, reliable health tracking kit, and compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem of products and services. The new temperature sensor makes the Apple Watch Series 8 a great choice for those keen on more accurate menstrual cycle monitoring. If you’re an athlete wanting more, a more extreme user requiring a rugged build, or are still not impressed by the Series 8’s standard 18 hours of battery life, the Ultra may appeal to you a bit more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is best for iOS users looking for a reliable smartwatch, the Ultra is for adventurers happy to lug around a larger, pricier upgrade.

Of course, for double the price of the base Series 8, the Ultra may not make financial sense if you’re just after a solid everyday smartwatch. But more adventurous users will find more value, while runners may appreciate the more accurate positioning tech. You get a much larger device, a battery rated for 36 hours of use, and features that should better appease more serious outdoor people. However, the Ultra’s bulk will dissuade users with smaller wrists.

We’d recommend iPhone users buy the Apple Watch Series 8 if they’re seeking a no-fuss smartwatch for health tracking and daily wear. Those who want to take their smartwatch on trips or are desperate for more battery life and are willing to pay a premium should consider the Ultra.

Sadly, both are still incompatible with Android phones, but thankfully there are plenty of capable Apple Watch alternatives out there. There’s no need to feel left out.

Are you picking up the Ultra or Watch Series 8? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

What's different with the Apple Watch Ultra? The Apple Watch Ultra was designed with adventurous users in mind who require a tougher, larger watch. The device also includes more specialized equipment, like an emergency siren, a programmable button, more accurate positioning tech, and a depth sensor for diving.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra bigger than the Series 8? Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm lens as standard, while the Apple Watch Series 8 can be had in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra better than the Series 8? Whether the Apple Watch Ultra is better than the Series 8 depends on what you want from your smartwatch. If you don’t require the specialized features, larger screen, or bigger battery the Ultra provides, the Series 8 will suit you just fine. On paper, the UIlra is the most feature-packed Apple Watch ever, but it’s also double the price of the Series 8.

