Apple’s next big reveal is coming this October: Here's what to expect

TL;DR Apple is expected to hold a media event towards the end of October.

The company will likely announce new iPad models and M4-powered Macs.

Those interested will be able to watch the livestream on YouTube, Apple’s website, and the Apple TV app.

Now that we’re past the iPhone 16 launch, it’s time to direct our attention to the company’s upcoming release. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, we can expect Apple to hold yet another event in October to unveil fresh iPads and Macs. If you’re wondering what to expect from and how to watch the live keynote, you’ve come to the right place.

When will the Apple event take place? Last year, the respective Apple event occurred on Monday, October 30. So, while the firm hasn’t officially shared any dates yet, we presume this year’s launch will take place on Monday, October 28. Notably, 2023’s keynote started at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET), which is unusual for Apple events. So, similarly, it’s still unclear if Apple will go for a late keynote this time around or revert to the typical 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) timing.

What hardware to expect from Apple’s October event

With the new iPhones and Apple Watches out of the way, the Cupertino firm is shifting its focus to iPads and Macs. During the October event, Apple could debut the iPad Mini 7 and entry-level iPad 11. Besides performance boosts and refreshed finishes, neither model is expected to feature major design changes or introductions.

Beyond that, Apple could announce its first batch of M4 Macs during the October event. The chip already powers the iPad Pro (2024) and should make its way to the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini. Apart from the chip bump, the Mac Mini will reportedly receive its first chassis overhaul in over a decade, which could significantly shrink its size.

How to watch Apple’s October event?

Apple typically livestreams its keynotes on its website, TV app, and YouTube channel, and this event should be no different. If that’s the case, interested users should be able to watch the keynote in real-time on their phones, tablets, computers, or smart TVs. Head here to know more about Apple’s October event in detail.

