Apple beat Samsung to be the top phone seller in the world, and here's why

TL;DR Apple finished 2025 as the world’s top smartphone brand in terms of units shipped, extending its lead over Samsung thanks to faster year-on-year growth.

Apple’s advantage stemmed from premium demand, a delayed upgrade cycle, and strong sales across multiple iPhone generations.

Google and Nothing both posted strong growth, but 2026 could be tougher as rising component costs hit the broader Android market.

Apple and Samsung have spent years trading blows at the top of the global smartphone market, often separated by slim margins and the timing of big launches. In 2025, though, Apple didn’t just come out ahead — it managed to widen the gap.

According to figures from Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments grew 2% year-on-year in 2025, marking the second straight year of growth. Apple finished the year with a 20% share of global shipments and 10% YoY growth, while Samsung followed with a 19% share and 5% growth. The result was a clearer lead for Apple than in 2024.

Apple’s increased edge was due to several factors. Demand increased across emerging and mid-sized markets, driven by financing options and a broader shift toward premium devices. Apple also benefited from a two-generation boost late in the year, with the iPhone 17 gaining traction while the iPhone 16 continued to sell well in markets like Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. Add in a long-delayed COVID-era upgrade cycle finally kicking in, and Apple had several growth levers working at once.

It wasn’t exactly a bad year for Samsung — it just didn’t grow as quickly. The company saw steady demand for its Galaxy A series and improved performance from its premium Galaxy S and foldables. However, pressure in regions such as Western Europe and Latin America limited its upside, even as it posted stronger momentum in other core markets.

Outside the top two, there were some encouraging signs for Android brands. Google grew shipments by 25% year-on-year in 2025, while Nothing recorded even faster growth at 31%. Neither managed to break the top five in terms of volume, but both continue to build momentum. Not every Android brand fared as well, though. OPPO saw shipments fall 4% YoY, largely due to weakness in China.

Counterpoint expects 2026 to be more challenging. Rising memory prices and shortages are already starting to bite as chipmakers prioritize AI data centers over smartphones. Apple and Samsung are expected to handle that better than most thanks to their scale and premium focus, but the pressure could be felt sharply across the market.

