It's official: Apple announces launch event for the iPhone 16, AirPods 4, and more

Apple

TL;DR Apple will hold its fall 2024 event on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

During the keynote, the company will likely reveal the iPhone 16 series, two AirPods 4 variants, AirPods Max 2, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3.

While Apple has invited some reporters to attend in person, anyone can watch the keynote live on its website and YouTube channel.

Following months of rumors, fake leaks, and anticipation, it’s finally official! Apple has sent out invites for its fall 2024 event, which will feature some of its most popular product categories. The event will start on Monday, September 9 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET), and you can watch it live on Apple’s website or YouTube channel. While the iPhone 16 series may be the keynote’s most prominent announcement, we expect some other welcome device upgrades, including new AirPods models and Apple Watches.

What to expect from the Apple event

iPhone 16 series

The Apple event’s most notable introduction will likely be the iPhone 16 series, which could feature the four typical variants: regular, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. Perhaps the biggest upgrades to these devices will be the all-new Capture button, larger Pro models, potential Apple Intelligence exclusives, and improved camera sensors.

AirPods 4 and Max 2 Beyond the iPhones, we expect to see two AirPods 4 variants, with the entry-level model catering to budget-conscious customers and the higher-end one adopting active noise cancelation. Otherwise, the AirPods Max 2 could also debut during this Apple event, featuring a USB-C port and other minor enhancements.

Apple Watch Series 10, Ultra 3, and SE 3 Lastly, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 should also make an appearance during the event. The former model’s most significant highlight could be the retirement of the 41mm variant in favor of a 49mm one. Meanwhile, the latter could offer a black finish for the first time. Apart from the flagship watches, the company may also debut a plastic-made Apple Watch SE 3.

Other Apple event announcements Beyond the hardware, Apple will likely reveal iOS 18’s release date during the event, and it could also make other announcements revolving around its software and services.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments