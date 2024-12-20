Apple AirTag 4-Pack drops back to its all-time low price

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Apple AirTags have saved me from losing important items countless times. I have some attached to my most precious belongings. They are small, convenient, and pretty affordable. Especially if you can get this Apple AirTag 4-Pack deal at a record-low price of just $69.99. Trust me, these are so worth it! Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99 ($29.01 off)

This offer is available from both Amazon and Best Buy. We’re linking to Amazon for convenience, as we know many of you already shop there, but you can go with either.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings.

Apple AirTags are convenient trackers you can attach to any valuables. Most people use them for keys, wallets, purses, backpacks, etc. You can then use the Find My app to locate the AirTag. The only downside is that they only work with Apple devices. Apple did release the Tracker Detect app for Android users, but that tool is meant to help you find Apple AirTags that may be following you. All the main features, including setting the Apple AirTag up, are only available for Apple devices.

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, these will be lifesavers. The main benefit is that they take advantage of the vast Apple network to locate your items. This means that any iPhone, iPad, or supported Apple device that gets near it will update the location in real-time.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

When you’re close to the lost AirTag, along with whatever it’s attached to, you can use UWB technology to pinpoint its exact location. You can also use the Find My app to make it beep. While you can’t recharge it, you won’t need to worry about battery life much. Apple estimates that a CR2032 coin battery will last up to a whole year! The Find My app will alert you when it’s time to replace it.

I’ve been using Apple AirTags for years and can no longer live without them. They have saved me from losing my keys countless times! At this price, there is no reason not to recommend them. They could even make for great stocking stuffers for four people! If you’re an Android user, though, here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives. There are plenty of excellent options in there.

