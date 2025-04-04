Costco offering Apple AirTag 4-Pack at just $64.99

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your things? Sometimes, it’s not that big of a deal, but certain things cause a gut-wrenching feeling when you lose them. Think keys, wallets, purses, etc. You never want to lose those! This is why trackers like Apple AirTags are so amazing. They are worth every penny at full price, but I like them even more when on sale, and right now, many of you can get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.99, a new record-low price for this bundle. Costco members can get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.99 ($34.01 off)

This deal is available from Costco. As such, a Costco membership is required. That said, non-members can buy from the Costco website but will be charged 5% more. In this case, non-members will have to pay $68.24. That is still cheaper than the $69.99 some other retailers are selling this pack for, but it’s not that special of an offer.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Costco Save $34.01

We’ve seen the Apple AirTag 4-Pack drop to $64.49, which is still its all-time low price. While this deal isn’t quite there, it is only $0.50 more. This is a fantastic offer if you already have a Costco Wholesale membership, especially if you were already thinking of getting some extra AirTags.

Fancy smartphones, tablets, and other exciting tech are awesome, and we’re always focusing on them. That said, sometimes it’s accessories that really make a difference in our daily usage. I always mention trackers as the perfect example of this concept. Apple AirTags have saved me from many a headache.

The concept is simple. You can attach AirTags to anything, such as your purse, wallet, keys, backpack, etc. Once set up, simply use the Find My app to locate it on a map. AirTags use Apple’s network. This means iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices will report an AirTag’s location whenever they come close to it. This is one of the factors that has kept AirTags among the best trackers for years. There are a bunch of Apple users out there. The chances of being close to an Apple device are very high, wherever you go.

While we are on the topic of Apple devices, we only recommend AirTags to Apple users. These are no good for Android users. You will need the Find My app, for starters, and that is only available for Apple products. In fact, you can’t even set up an AirTag without an Apple device. Android users can only interact with AirTags using the Tracker Detect app, which is really made to avoid being spied on and help you find AirTags that may be following you.

Those invested int eh Apple ecosystem will love these, though. And we know many of our readers love their iPhones! It’s easy to find your valuables on a map, or make them beep to more easily find them. Additionally, you can use UWB to pinpoint their exact location when in close proximity.

If I had to complain about something, it would be the fact that these are not rechargeable. You have to use a CR2032 battery, which gets annoying because it’s yet another thing you have to keep buying. That said, battery life is really nice, estimated at around a whole year. This means it’s not something you’ll have to worry about often, and you’ll get a notification whenever it’s time to replace it, so you won’t be caught by surprise with a dead AirTag.

If you have a Costco membership, this deal is kind of a no-brainer. Costco mentions the price is only valid until April 6, 2025, so you might want to act quickly. The wholesaler’s website also mentions the deal is available “while supplies last,” and we’re unsure how quickly these will go.

Of course, our fellow Android users deserve some love, too. We have a list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives here.

