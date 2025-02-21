Apple AirTag 4-Pack drops back to its record low price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Working on these deals articles has kind of spoiled me. I am no longer willing to buy anything at full price, and I’m sure many of you feel the same way. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack has been constantly discounted to $69.99, and recently the price went back up. Well, if you were hoping to catch the hottest deal possible, this bundle is back down to its record-low price of $69.99. Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99 ($29.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. That said, you can also get the same discounted price from Best Buy. Again, this deal is for the Apple AirTag 4-Pack. You can also get a single AirTag for $22.99.

We usually pay more attention to fancier tech like smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and so on. Those are definitely much more exciting, but I find that the more practical accessories make a bigger difference in our daily lives. For example, Apple AirTag trackers have saved me from losing very important items, such as my wallet and keys.

After setting these up, you can attach them to any valuables and track them using the Find My app. You can also make them beep, or use UWB to pinpoint their exact location once you’re closer to the AirTag.

There is one major downside, though. Apple AirTags are only compatible with Apple devices, such as iPhones. You can’t even set these up without an Apple device. The only way Android users can interact with these is through the Tracker Detect app, which is made for finding AirTags that may be spying on you.

If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack will be a really nice purchase, especially at this discounted price. These have really stood up above the competition mainly because they’re powered by Apple’s network. This means their location is being tracked by any Apple device that is within close proximity to the tracker. Just think of how many iPhones are out there!

Another important factor to consider is that these aren’t rechargeable, but this won’t be a big problem, as battery life is estimated at about a year. You’ll get a helpful notification when it’s time to replace the standard CR2032 coin battery. In fact, I just got one yesterday, so I’ll have to replace that battery after writing this!

I don’t use Apple AirTags very often, but when I do, it’s usually a very dire situation. They come as life savers. If you want some peace of mind on the cheap, it’s the best time to get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack before the price jumps back up to the usual $99. That said, we know many of our readers use Android, so here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives.

