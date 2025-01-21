Deal: Apple AirTag 4-Pack drops back to its record-low price

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack temporarily dropped to its record-low price of $69.99 just last week. The price went back up, but today, we’re happy to report that Best Buy is offering the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99 once again! Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it seems to be exclusive to this retailer. We checked other major stores and none of the main ones have the same deal right now.

Apple AirTags are great little trackers you can attach to anything. I swear they have saved me from disaster countless times. I use them to track my keys, wallet, backpack, and a few other things. You can attach it to whatever you feel is valuable, though. Some people put them on their pets!

You will use the Apple Find My app to track these little accessories. Sadly, this does mean Apple AirTags will only really work with Apple devices, such as iPhones and iPads. You can’t even set them up without an Apple device. Us Android users have the official Tracker Detect app, but that is only meant to help users find Apple AirTags that may be spying on them.

What has always set Apple AirTags apart from the competition is their reliance on Apple’s network. These trackers will connect to any Apple device that comes close to them, helping Find My locate them. This is a powerful network because Apple devices are so popular, and there is bound to be one consistently near your AirTags. And once you are closer to the AirTag, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location.

The one thing on my wishlist is that I would prefer if the battery were rechargeable. That said, this is not something you’ll need to worry about often. Battery life is estimated to be up to a year. You’ll get a notification when it’s time to replace the standard CR2032 coin battery, which is cheap and available at any store.

I know I can’t live without my AirTags. It’s not like I use them all the time, but the times I do, it really matters. This is still about the lowest we’ve seen the Apple AirTag 4-Pack go for. If you’re not invested in the Apple ecosystem, though, we also have a list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives here.

