Deal: Apple AirTag 4-Pack drops to its record-low price

The best tech doesn’t have to be fancy; it just needs to improve your life in some way. One of my favorite accessories is the Apple AirTag. These trackers have saved me from losing my keys, wallet, and more. I actually just saw a person in the news who found his beloved lost dog during the California fires, thanks to an AirTag. Better be safe than sorry, and the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is currently at its all-time low price of $69.99! Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99 ($29.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is applied automatically. The same sale is also available from Best Buy, if you prefer going with that retailer.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

If you haven’t heard of Apple AirTags, these are trackers you can attach to anything. Most use them for tracking keys, wallets, purses, backpacks, etc. Once set up, you can use Apple’s Find My app to locate the AirTag. Yes, this means Apple AirTag trackers only work with Apple products. You can’t even set one up without an Apple device.

Apple released the Tracker Detect app for Android, but it is only meant to help users find Apple AirTags that may be spying on them.

The main benefit of using Apple AirTags is that they are located using Apple’s device network. Any iPhone, iPad, or other supported device that gets near it will update the AirTag’s location. This is very helpful, given that iPhones are so popular that they are pretty much almost anywhere. Once you get near the actual AirTag, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location. You can also use the Find My app to make it beep.

One downside is that the battery is not rechargeable, but this won’t be something you will have to worry about often. Battery life is estimated to be up to a year. When it starts dying, you will get a notification, and you can replace the standard CR2032 coin battery. These are usually very cheap!

I know I can’t live without AirTags anymore. I don’t exactly interact with them very often, but when I do, they are lifesavers! At this price, recommending them is easy, as long as you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem. If you’re an Android user, you can take a look at our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives here.

