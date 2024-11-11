Apple AirTag 4-Pack plunges to a new record-low price!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Those living within the Apple ecosystem have a great way to keep track of their belongings. Apple AirTags are small, efficient, functional, and super helpful. If you’ve been hoping to get some, today is your lucky day! While it usually costs $99, the Apple AirTag 4-Pack is just $69.99 right now, a price we’ve never seen in the past for this bundle. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $69.99

This deal is available from Amazon, but you can also get the same discount from Best Buy. We’re linking to Amazon for its popularity, but you can go with either.

Apple AirTags are handy trackers you can attach to your items and use the Find My app to locate. Most users commonly use them for keys, wallets, backpacks, and other common accessories. What makes them so special is that they take advantage of Apple’s network, which is huge, as so many people use Apple products. If any iPhone, iPad, or other supported Apple product gets near it, it will help update the item’s location.

When you find your lost AirTag, along with whatever it’s attached to, you can use UWB technology to close in on its exact location. You can also make it beep for some added aid. And while you can’t charge it, you won’t need to worry about battery life. Apple claims the CR2032 coin battery should last up to a whole year. You can easily replace it when Find My alerts you that the battery is running out of juice.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The one downside is that these aren’t compatible with Android. Apple released the Tracker Detect app for Android, but that tool is mainly for finding Apple AirTags that may be following you. All the main features, and even setting an Apple AirTag up, will require an Apple device.

I have personally been using AirTags for years and can tell you they have saved me from some really bad scares several times. At this price, there is no reason not to recommend the Apple AirTag, especially at an all-time low price of $69.99 for a 4-pack. If you are an Android user, though, we have a list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives. We have plenty of great options there!

Oh, and if you have no need for four of these, single Apple AirTags are also on sale for $19 each. These are normally $29, so it’s also a great deal!

