Apple AirPods with USB-C could join the iPhone 15 series on Sep. 12

TL;DR According to a trusted Apple insider, the company will launch USB-C AirPods alongside the new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12.

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are most likely to get the refresh.

Apple reportedly has no plans to refresh the non-pro AirPods with a USB-C charging case.

Apple has scheduled a special event for September 12 to launch the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watches. The biggest change coming to the Apple phones this year is a switch from Lightning to USB-C ports, and it looks like the iPhones won’t be alone in this transition. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports what’s been suspected for a while now — Apple will also refresh the AirPods with USB-C to compliment the iPhone 15 lineup.

In his latest post about the upcoming “Wonderlust” Apple event, Gurman writes, “To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.”

Apple currently has four AirPods in its lineup — AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. Any of them could be a candidate for a USB-C refresh, with the AirPods Pro 2 being the most likely candidate, given that they are the most recent set of earbuds Apple launched.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported that Apple could launch a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 this year. Kuo also noted that the company has no plans to include a USB-C charging case with the non-Pro AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

