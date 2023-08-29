Apple announces 'Wonderlust' September 12 launch event for the iPhone 15

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has sent out invites for its ‘Wonderlust’ special Apple Event, to be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

At this event, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and refreshes to its AirPods lineup.

The event will be available to watch through an official livestream.

Compared to some of the competing Android flagships, Apple has a very predictable release timetable. The iPhone follows an annual launch and refresh cycle in September, with the occasional SE launch thrown into the fray earlier in the year. As expected, Apple has just announced that it will be holding a special event in September, which is when we expect the company to announce the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and more.

Apple has sent out invites for its ‘Wonderlust’ special Apple Event. This event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific time. There will be an official livestream for the event, and you can watch it to get the lowdown on all the new things that Apple will be announcing.

Just like most years, there will also be an in-person screening for media persons and fans at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

As for what we are expecting, the highlight of the show is going to be the iPhone 15 series. This year, we expect to see the company launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which could end up being called the iPhone 15 Ultra).

The biggest change is going to be the switch from the Lightning port to a USB-C port across all devices, as Apple has previously confirmed that it will comply with EU law on the same.

Other changes could be a slightly curvier design, swapping out the mute switch with a programmable “Action” button, and standardizing the Dynamic Island on the four phones. For the Pro iPhones, we could see a possible change to Titanium as the build material, larger rear camera sensors, and a periscope zoom lens on the Pro Max.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, we are expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also launch at the same event. Both of them are largely expected to be minor refreshes with the same design language but some newer color options.

We are also expecting the company to refresh the AirPods lineup with USB-C ports, completing the company’s transition to USB-C.

Comments