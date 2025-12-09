PSA: The best Apple AirPods 4 with ANC deal is still around!

Are you looking for a nice pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank? If you use an iPhone or other Apple devices, here’s the best deal we’ve seen in a while. The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, usually $179, are just $99.99 right now. Buy the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for just $99.99 ($79.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, it’s for the Apple AirPods 4 model with ANC, not the base one. This makes it an excellent deal, as these haven’t gone under $100 in the past.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC Apple AirPods 4 with ANC The AirPods are back, with ANC Apple's AirPods come with improved audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case design. Available with and without Active Noise Cancelling, the ANC model offers a more robust ambient noise system, and reliable noise cancelling. See price at Amazon Save $79.01

We just recently saw the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC drop to $99, which was a surprising deal, and we honestly didn’t think it would last very long. Fast-forward nearly a week, and the offer is still standing. Well, it is $0.99 more, but it’s still a significant discount!

We wanted to circle back and remind you of this deal, in case you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale is actually better.

Apple’s entry-level earbuds are pretty decent, and at this price point we would say they are actually pretty awesome. They’ll integrate seamlessly with all your Apple devices, grant you access to Siri commands, automatically switch between gadgets, and offer simple gesture controls. You can also get some aid in finding them by using the Find My app.

The audio quality and ANC performance are very good, even if not outstanding. They have no silicone tip, so there’s no natural sound isolation. That said, they manage to do decently in noise cancelation.

The design and aesthetics are as minimalist as always. They only come in white. I personally believe these fit better than the previous model as well.

This fantastic offer is already working overtime hours, so you might want to hurry up and get your AirPods 4 with ANC before the sale ends. If you’re looking for alternative options, our experts at SoundGuys.com have compiled a list of the best wireless earbuds here.

