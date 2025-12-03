Record-low price alert: Apple AirPods 4 with ANC $80 off!

The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC have never been cheaper than today! Not on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any of Amazon’s sales events. The $179 earpods are currently $80 off, bringing the cost down to just $99. Buy the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for just $99 ($80 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There’s no indication that it’s part of any specific sale or event, so we would act quickly, as we’re unsure how long the deal will remain available.

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC Apple AirPods 4 with ANC The AirPods are back, with ANC Apple's AirPods come with improved audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case design. Available with and without Active Noise Cancelling, the ANC model offers a more robust ambient noise system, and reliable noise cancelling. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

Once again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC go for, ever. In fact, they are cheaper than the regular Apple AirPods 4, which are currently going for $115! You might as well upgrade.

While not as impressive as other earbuds, these entry-level Apple buds are really good, especially considering this price point. Not to mention, they will work amazingly with Apple devices, such as iPhones, tablets, and MacBooks. This is because they integrate seamlessly into the ecosystem, with access to Siri voice commands, automatic device switching, gesture control, Find My support, and more. Many of these features are Apple-exclusive, though. If you use Android, Windows, or anything else, you might be better off looking at other options.

You’ll enjoy decent audio quality and ANC performance. They will block out external sound nicely, but not impressively well. These still have no tips, so there is no natural sound isolation. This is a plus for many of us, though. I specifically don’t like sticking things into my ears (anyone who has had an ear infection will understand me all too painfully).

The design is as clean and simple as always. They only come in white, and they have gotten a bit smaller compared to the previous models. And if it means anything, I personally use these and feel like they fit much better, too.

Interested? Get moving, because these record-low discounts don’t last long.

