Can Android keep up? A flood of Apple devices could be coming in 2027

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple plans on launching several new devices in 2027.

Two of these devices are said to be new iPhone models, including a foldable and a “mostly glass, curved” phone.

The company is also working on smart glasses and a tabletop robot.

When it comes to innovation, Apple has been more stagnant than most. Meanwhile, brands like Xiaomi and HUAWEI have been pushing the envelope with new designs like triple-screen foldables. Even on the AI front, the company is struggling to keep up with the likes of Google and OpenAI. However, a new report claims Apple has quite a few surprises in store for consumers in 2027.

In his latest weekly newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared details on Apple’s 2027 product roadmap. Apple reportedly has a slew of products planned for that year across hardware and software. Gurman notes that timing is still fluid, meaning some products could get pushed to outside of 2027.

The first two of these devices could be new iPhone models. Earlier rumors had suggested Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, and it appears this foldable will be ready for 2027. Gurman says that the crease on this foldable is expected to be nearly invisible. The other iPhone model mentioned in this report is described as a “mostly glass, curved iPhone.”

After that, it looks like Apple will go straight after the Meta Ray-Bans with its own smart glasses. These smart glasses would work similarly to Meta’s with built-in cameras, speakers, and a mic. Previous leaks have said the company wants to salvage the billions it spent on the Vision Pro’s development by incorporating the headset’s Visual Intelligence into these glasses. These smart glasses are also said to feature a dedicated chip.

The final bit of hardware news mentioned in this roadmap deals with AirPods, watches, and robotics. These AirPods and smart watches would be different from earlier iterations in that they would include cameras, allowing them to have similar Visual Intelligence features. Meanwhile, Apple has a tabletop robot geared up to help with the company’s push into the smart home market.

On the software side, Gurman reports that the tech giant will have new chips for its AI servers to improve Apple Intelligence. Elsewhere, Siri is expected to be improved by having it rely on large language models (LLMs). This will help make Siri more conversational than before.

If everything shakes out the way it’s expected to, it sounds like Apple is poised to have a busy 2027. However, outside of the tabletop robot, that doesn’t defeat the fact that the company is still arriving late to the party with many of these products.

