Google surprises Pixel users with another October update

TL;DR Google has released new October builds for the Pixel line.

The tech giant has yet to say what these builds are for.

The update is available for the Pixel 7 and up.

Google released the October 2025 update in the middle of the second week of the month. While it meant that we had to wait a few extra days, that’s not uncommon. Something a little less common is that the tech giant is now sending out another October build as we await the November 2025 update.

Google has released new October builds for the Pixel line. This update is coming for the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 10 series, and every model in between. Which means the Pixel 6 has been left out once again.

The previous October update offered several fixes, such as a fix for screen flickering on the Pixel 7 and a fix for an issue causing the Pixel 10’s display to freeze or appear fuzzy. Google has yet to reveal the purpose of today’s update. It’s possible that the company discovered an issue that required an immediate fix.

It shouldn’t take long for the new build to reach your Pixel phone. If you’re not interested in waiting around for the update to arrive, you can install the update manually. You can do this by flashing the factory image or through the OTA files.

