Deal: The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus just came out, and it's already $1,600 off!

Are you looking for the ultimate home power backup solution? The Anker SOLIX F3800 has been one of the most popular and respected portable power stations, and now it has a successor. The Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus just launched, and apparently, the brand isn’t waiting to offer the first deals. It’s $1,600 off already, and you’ll even get a free solar panel and a cover! Get the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus with a free solar panel and cover for $3,199 ($1,600 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It is considered a launch offer, so the sale might not be around for long. Also, keep in mind these savings are only applied after manually applying an on-page coupon. Make sure to clip it before adding the item to your cart.

As you can see above, I have been testing Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus for some time, and am enjoying having so much power available. This thing is truly something else! It’s so nice to see it so heavily discounted from the get-go. The battery alone has a $4,799 retail price. Thanks to the current coupon, you can get it for $3,199. Then, Anker is throwing in a free 400W solar panel and a cover, which have a total value of $1,018.

It’s a pretty sweet deal, but we know spending $3,199 is still no joke. I would think twice and thrice about it before shelling out that much money for a battery, but I think, ultimately, many of you can really benefit from it. Let’s go over what it can do for you.

This is technically an overpowered power station. It has a 3,840Wh battery. That is a lot of juice. To put things into perspective, it’s enough to power an average smartphone over 460 times, or a laptop over 60 times. Of course, you aren’t getting one of these just to charge your mobile devices, though.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The unit has a max output of 6,000W when using the NEMA L14-30R port, or up to 2,400W when using the on-board AC outlets. This is enough to run high-power appliances, such as large fridges, microwaves, air fryers, electric stoves, TVs, and even your electric vehicle or RV. When fully charged, it can power a TV for about 20 hours, or a full fridge for about 15.

In terms of ports, you get three USB-C ports that can reach 100W, two USB-A ports that peak at 12W, six AC outlets, a NEMA TT-30 port, and an L14-30 connection. So, you get the full package.

Extra deal: The previous-gen Anker SOLIX F3800 is significantly cheaper!

While the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus is amazing and comes with a bunch of great freebies, not everyone needs the latest and greatest. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is still an amazing solution, and it is currently available for $2,599. That is $600 less than the bundle you see above. Just keep in mind you won’t get any freebies with this one. Just remember this is also a coupon deal, so make sure to apply the coupon before adding the item to your cart!

The Anker F3800 still has a 3,840Wh and a max output of 6,000W, or 2,400W through the built-in AC outlets. The main differences are that the older model has no generator bypass, but it gets an extra 50amp output port, which is nice for some more demanding RVs. The solar panel inputs are also less capable, at a max of 2,400W, instead of 3,200W on the newer model. This one is also a bit lighter at 132.3 lbs, instead of 136.7 lbs. Whether you get the Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus or F3800, you are in for a treat. I experience a lot of outages during, especially during times of high fire risk. These can keep me running even when the grid goes off, but many of you will also love it for camping, traveling in your RV, etc. If you want one, these deals are really good, so take advantage of them while you can. These get much more expensive when sold at full price!

You might like